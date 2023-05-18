George Santos' Comms Director Resigns in Fiery Email: 'You Never Took One Point of Professional Advice'

Naysa Woomer, who had been serving as Santos’ communications director on Capitol Hill, reportedly wrote that she was “honored” to tender her resignation

By
Published on May 18, 2023 12:23 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13741019b) Republican Representative of New York George Santos, who is currently under federal investigation, leaves following a House Republican Conference meeting at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, USA, 25 January 2023. Republican Representative of New York George Santos, Washington, USA - 25 Jan 2023
Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rep. George Santos' communications director is resigning her post — and letting her former boss know how she really feels in a fiery letter blasting the embattled New York congressman.

Naysa Woomer, a prominent Republican adviser, shared the news on Thursday, according to Scripps News.

"With respect for my colleagues, the people of New York, and most importantly, myself, I am honored to tender my resignation," Woomer reportedly said in her resignation email.

Directing her message to Santos directly, she added: "Unfortunately, you never took one point of professional advice given."

Naysa Woomer
Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

Woomer's departure is the latest setback for the controversial — and now criminally charged — Republican lawmaker.

On May 10, Santos was arrested after being indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in a Long Island court the same day.

The 13-count indictment included detail on several more colorful charges, from applying for and receiving unemployment benefits at the height of the pandemic — while he was employed and running a congressional campaign — to pocketing campaign contributions to buy designer clothing and pay off his personal debts.

It also alleges that the Congressman made fraudulent statements in official congressional materials.

On one 2020 document, Santos allegedly "falsely certified that ... his only earned income consisted of salary, commission, and bonuses totaling $55,000" from a company (known as "Company 1" in the indictment) despite only receiving $27,555 from that company. The other source of his income, which went unreported, was an investment firm.

In 2022, Santos reported that he had earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization, and had a savings account with deposits totaling somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. The indictment alleges that was also untrue, and charges Santos with making false statements on House disclosure reports.

George Santos leaving court
Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

"This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement announcing the arrest. "Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself."

Santos was elected last November to represent a New York district made up of parts of Long Island and Queens.

But he quickly became embroiled in scandal, when the New York Times reported that he had misled voters about everything from his level of education and previous jobs to family ties to the Holocaust.

Santos acknowledged some of the controversy head on, admitting he did not actually graduate college, despite having earlier claimed he attended Baruch College and New York University.

As for accusations he had fabricated his Jewish heritage, he told the New York Post, confusingly, "I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was 'Jew-ish.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Nevertheless, Santos evaded calls from high ranking Republicans for him to resign, even as he was called "a liar" on the floor of the House during his first day on the job.

On May 14, he even filed reelection paperwork for 2024 and doubled-down on his intent to seek another term after the charges were announced.

While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and fellow Republicans have tasked the House Ethics Committee with deciding whether there are grounds to expel Santos from Congress, the speaker recently confirmed that in any case, he would not endorse Santos' 2024 campaign.

Related Articles
Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell with Ambassador Jane D. Hartley
Keri Russell and 'The Diplomat' Cast Meet Their Characters' Real-Life Counterparts at U.K. Party (Exclusive)
Donna Deegan holds up a t-shirt that her daughter bought her on a trip to London as she addressed supporters after winning Jacksonville's election for Mayor Tuesday night. Supporters of Mayoral candidate Donna Deegan gathered at Estrella Cocina in downtown Jacksonville to wait for the results of the election May 16, 2023.
Jacksonville Elects First Woman Mayor, Flips Long-Held Republican Seat Blue
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Returns from Medical Leave, Says She Was Never Gone: 'I've Been Here. I've Been Voting'
Kaitlan Collins
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Named to Fill Chris Cuomo's Former Primetime Slot, One Week After Trump Town Hall
Jake Sullivan
Home Invasion at National Security Adviser's Residence Sparks Investigation by Secret Service
Representative-elect Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, left, stands for a photograph with her husband Jayson Boebert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The 117th Congress is set to begin today with the election of the speaker of the House and administration of the oath of office for lawmakers in both chambers, procedures that will be modified to account for Covid-19 precautions. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce from Husband of Almost 20 Years
Sarah Hughes congressional run
Olympic Gold-Medal Figure Skater Sarah Hughes Prepares 2024 Bid for U.S. Congress
Jasmine Crockett
Freshman Congresswoman Says If Republicans ‘Cared About Crime’ They Would Expel Rep. George Santos (Watch)
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle
Barack Obama Addresses Hard Times in Marriage with Michelle: 'It Sure Helps to Be Out of the White House'
Cara Kennedy Cuomo graudation
Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo Celebrate Oldest Daughter's Ivy League Business School Graduation
Strange World
Florida Teacher Under Investigation for Showing Students Disney Movie with a Gay Character
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Trump denied a report that he paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and repeated his stance to only share his tax returns after an audit is finished.
Rudy Giuliani Sued over Sexual Harassment Allegations by Former Employee 
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks at a news conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference on climate action the House members spoke on the need to increase clean energy investments and be less reliant on foreign oil. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Two Democratic Staffers Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Man with a Baseball Bat in Rep.'s Virginia Office
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sits with his family before addressing supporters at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Sunday, March 5, 2023. DeSantis has quietly begun to expand his political coalition on his terms just as he releases a book, "The Courage to be Free," which comes out Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Ron DeSantis Eliminates Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Funding at Florida Public Universities
Chasten Buttigieg
Chasten Buttigieg Opens Up About Book Bans, Memoir and Life as a Dad: 'Gets Me Really Emotional' (Exclusive)
President Ronald Reagan poses for a portrait in 1980; Ashley Reagan Wedding
Ronald Reagan's Youngest Grandchild Ashley Marries in 'Intimate' Santa Barbara Wedding (Exclusive)