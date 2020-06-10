George P. Bush Says He'll Vote for Donald Trump, Though Other Family Members Aren't Fans

George P. Bush — the eldest son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush — announced this week that he will vote for President Donald Trump in the November general election.

“President Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism,” he told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, echoing one of the key parts of Trump's re-election argument.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The younger Bush, a Republican who currently serves as the Texas land commissioner, also forcefully defended the president's much-scrutinized record amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and other unrest.

“It’s clear, Republican policies are working,” he told the Morning News. “Even in a global pandemic where we have had to take unprecedented measures to protect public health, the economy is already returning.”

George P. Bush, 44, is the only member of his prominent family currently holding a public office after dad Jeb ended his presidential bid in 2016 to endorse Ted Cruz. George's cousin, Pierce Bush, also recently lost in the primary for the Republican nomination in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

Image zoom President Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George endorsed Trump in 2016 and has been vocal in his support of the president since.

Trump has taken notice, bringing him onstage at an event in Texas last year and calling him the “only Bush that likes me” and the “Bush that got it right.”

Despite the younger Bush’s enthusiasm for Trump, neither Jeb nor George W. Bush voted for Trump in the last presidential election.

The former president has been measured in his criticisms of Trump, rarely using his name. However, while on the campaign trail with his brother in 2016 he seemed to allude to Trump, saying that real strength was “not empty rhetoric, it is not bluster, it is not theatrics.”

“The strongest person usually isn’t the loudest one in the room,” he added at the time.

Image zoom Former President George W. Bush in November 2005 Alex Wong/Getty

According to a recent New York Times report, the former president will not support Trump in his re-election and Jeb is unsure of how he will vote — but President Bush’s camp pushed back.

His spokesman said this week that it was “completely made up,” adding that “President Bush is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote,” The Texas Tribune reported.