George Lopez Draws Conservative Anger for Joke About Assassinating Donald Trump

George Lopez is not a fan of Donald Trump — and the president’s supporters are no fans of Lopez as the comedian joked this week about assassinating Trump.

The 58-year-old actor and comedian made the crass quip on Sunday while responding to a post on Instagram about an unfounded rumor that Iran had put a $80 million bounty out on President Trump following a U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“#Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General #QasemSoleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?” Chicano Worldstar wrote in a Sunday afternoon post.

Lopez replied: “We’ll do it for half.”

His comment had more than 2,600 likes as of Monday afternoon, but not everyone was a fan.

“It’s a joke,” a Lopez representative tells PEOPLE.

Still, some conservatives were incensed, including activist Charlie Kirk and Conservative Review editor Mark Levin.

“You should go to prison for that comment,” one user wrote in the comment section, as many others tagged Trump, the FBI and the CIA.

Lopez has been a vocal detractor of Trump, posting on Twitter and Instagram about his disdain for the president, who has used violent rhetoric himself — both while in office and on the campaign trail.

While first running for the presidency, Trump suggested that his supporters be violent toward his protestors.

The president also regularly calls members of the media “the enemy,” even sharing memes depicting attacks on journalists.

He refused to denounce white supremacists before a “Unite the Right” rally in 2018 after similarly equivocating about violent neo-Nazis following a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a counter-protestor was murdered.