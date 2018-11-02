George H. W. Bush Takes His 'Best Friend' — His Service Dog Sully — to the Polls to Vote Early

What a patriotic pup!

George H. W. Bush, 94, took his service dog, Sully, with him to the polls on Thursday to vote early in the midterm elections. The 41st president’s former White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, posted a picture of the moment on Twitter, writing, “The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends — Jim Baker and Sully — discharging his civic duty and voting today.”

The image shows Bush in a wheelchair sitting in front of an electronic ballot machine as Sully lounges on the ground beside his owner. Meanwhile, Baker, Bush’s former chief of staff, leans over his shoulder to offer some assistance.

The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends — Jim Baker and Sully — discharging his civic duty and voting today. pic.twitter.com/1sSvkmWMQQ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 1, 2018

Sully joined the Bush family back in June, and he’s the first service dog the Texas Republican has ever had. Bush tweeted out the news that he adopted Sully from America’s Vet Dogs.

“A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, ‘Sully,’ a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans,” Bush, a World War II vet, wrote in his tweet.

The former president has been in and out of the hospital a few times in recent months, most recently to be treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. He also suffers from vascular parkinsonism, and since a vertebra break in 2015 has used a motorized scooter to get around.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

Sully, a Labrador retriever trained by the same nonprofit that trained Today‘s Puppy with a Purpose, Charlie, was escorted to his new home by Bush’s friend, 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton.

This match was made possible thanks to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, which recommended America’s VetDogs to Bush and his family. Sully, 2, is specially trained to help Bush with his daily activities, in addition to being a loyal canine companion.