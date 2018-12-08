Fans are remembering former President George H.W. Bush with one colorful tribute.

In the wake of Bush’s death at age 94 on Dec. 1, his followers have started tweeting photos of their colorful socks in recognition of the 41st president’s penchant for eclectic accessories.

The fashionable footwear became more and more visible throughout the last decade of Bush’s life. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2007 and began using wheelchairs for mobility, putting his ankles on display.

“Brandishing colorful socks is simply his way of making the best of his mobility situation and still finding the joy in life,” his daughter Dorothy Bush Koch wrote in her book, My Father, The President, Today reported.

His granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, once said he even referred to himself as the “sock man.”

George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton in June 2018 George H.W. Bush/Twitter

George H.W. Bush and Barbra Streisand in 2016 Bob Levey/WireImage

George H.W. Bush with former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Barbara Bush, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush in 2013 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Posted under the hashtag #SocksForBush, Bush’s fans have been showing photos of their own socks.

“A little color today to honor 41 #socksforbush #Bush41 #lifeofservice,” wrote one user.

“His was the first election I can really remember,” said another. “We have the watch now sir.”

I have my Army Men Socks on for the President ‘s Day Of Honor!#SocksForBush pic.twitter.com/NqM6vbCjjY — Lisa Vivino (@lisav44) December 5, 2018

I’ve broken out my Fox socks in honor of #Remebering41 #socksforbush our last President to fight in World War II. The Greatest Generation included my late father Francis Robert Sousa, SR, a first generation American who re-enlisted after Pearl Harbor & served in the South Pacific pic.twitter.com/tkrv1RF6Tv — Rambling Man (@Rambling33) December 5, 2018

In honor of GHWB… Superman socks complete with red cape!#socksforbush pic.twitter.com/iGOJMUrjLc — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) December 5, 2018

⁦Jordan Middle School 5th and 6th graders honor former President George H W Bush by wearing their crazy socks. Thank you for your service! #SocksForBush ⁦@ISD717⁩ ⁦@Grade6atISD717⁩ ⁦@Grade5atISD717⁩ pic.twitter.com/wjR7EVqsbO — Heather Davis (@MsDavisMath6) December 5, 2018

#SocksForBush #Remembering41

His was the first election I can really remember. We have the watch now sir. pic.twitter.com/jj9rfPQ5Hf — bryce villa (@bvilltheopenmat) December 5, 2018

After four days of memorials and ceremonies in his honor, the former president was laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas, on Thursday.

Following his second funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas — where he worshipped for more than 50 years — Bush was buried on Thursday at the family gravesite beside his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush (who died in April at the age of 92) and their daughter Robin (who died of leukemia in 1953 when she was only 3).

According to a tweet by his spokesperson, Jim McGrath, Bush “will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18-year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard [USS George H.W. Bush.]”

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

The late Bush previously had an emotional state funeral on Wednesday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., where oldest son, former President George W. Bush, gave a moving eulogy.

“We’re going to miss you,” said the 43rd president, one of the George H.W. Bush’s five surviving children who were in attendance. “So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. … The best man a son or daughter could have.”