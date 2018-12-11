George H.W. Bush's Former Daughter-in-Law Says She Was Snubbed from Washington D.C. Funeral

Not all of George H.W. Bush‘s extended family members were invited to his Washington D.C. memorial service.

Nearly a week after many paid their respects at the Washington National Cathedral, Sharon Bush, who was married to the 41st president’s son Neil from 1980–2003, told Page Six that she was allegedly unable to attend the funeral after she was told by her ex-husband’s secretary that there were not enough pews.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was going to take the train down. I wanted to pay my respects. But I paid my respects by raising three wonderful children during a 23-year marriage,” Sharon told the outlet.

Neil and Sharon share three children: son Pierce and daughters Ashley and Lauren Bush Lauren, who gave a reading at the funeral, where the father of three attended with his second wife Maria Andrews, whom he wed in 2004.

RELATED: Every Fascinating Photo of the Friends and Enemies Gathered at George H.W. Bush’s Funeral

George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, Neil Bush and wife Maria Andrews ALEX BRANDON/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Bush and Lauren Bush Lauren Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty

While the D.C. memorial service was taking place, Sharon recalled having lunch with Lady Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta and publishing heiress Anne Hearst.

Though she was snubbed from the funeral, Sharon shared photos on Instagram to honor her former father-in-law. “My girls Lauren and Ashley reading scriptures at their grandfathers funeral. So proud of them. May he RIP #proudmama,” the mother of three captioned a photo of Lauren and Ashley.

“Lighting candles in church for 41 today. May he RIP,” Sharon also posted on Instagram.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush’s Grandchildren — Including Jenna Bush Hager — Give Readings at His Funeral

George H.W. Bush with Neil and Sharon Bush in 1992 Getty

George H.W. and Barbara Bush with Neil and Sharon Bush in 1980 Janet Knott/The Boston Globe/Getty

Speaking of their children’s upbringing, Sharon credited herself for raising them to be charitable and public servants.

“I taught them everything they know about ‘points of light’ by taking them to soup kitchens and homeless shelters from the time they were 4 years old. I didn’t want them spoiled,” she said, referencing the public service nonprofit, Points of Light, for which her ex-husband serves as chairman of the board of directors.

“I did this. Neil was never around. He was always traveling,” Sharon added.

Reps for Neil and Sharon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.