George H.W. Bush Secretly Sponsored a Filipino Boy: 'He Really Threw Himself Into It'

New details about George H.W. Bush‘s philanthropy are continuing to come to light after the former president died at age 94 in November.

Among the most secretive of Bush’s good deeds was his sponsorship of a Filipino child named Timothy, The Gazette reported. Even the boy did not know that Bush was his benefactor through Compassion International.

The connection started about 18 years ago when Bush attended a Christmas concert in Washington, D.C., where performers handed out packets about the organization.

Get push notifications with news, features and more. “To everybody’s surprise, all of a sudden George Sr. raises his hand in the middle of his security entourage and says, ‘I want one!'” Wess Stafford, Compassion International’s president emeritus, told The Gazette. “All of these security people were like, ‘Has anybody screened this? Does anybody know if this is okay or not?'” RELATED: Americans Remember George H.W. Bush with Touching #SocksForBush Social Media Campaign Bush developed a rapport with Timothy by writing personal letters. He even sent doodled pictures and art supplies. ”He really threw himself into it,” Stafford told the outlet. “He would write to little Timothy and Timothy would write to him, and anything that Timothy said that was interesting, President Bush would write right back with a comment on it. You know, ‘Thank you for the picture of that beautiful rainbow. You know, we had a rainbow like that right outside my house just last week.’” George W. Bush, Jeb Bush, George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty To conceal who he was, Bush signed up under the name George Walker and used Stafford as a middleman. But sometimes his letters dropped hints. “The first time he started breaking our little security rules was when he sent a picture of his dog, Millie, and he added, ‘This is Millie. She’s met lots of famous people,’” Stafford told the newspaper. “And I thought, ‘Okay, that’s cute, but boy, that’s starting to slip some little secrets in there.’” RELATED VIDEO: John Rich Remembers ‘Great’ and ‘Humble’ George H.W. Bush Bush nearly crossed the line again when discussing his holiday plans. “Then years later, he wrote, ‘We’re going to have Christmas this year with my son at his house,’” Stafford recalled to The Gazette. “And then he adds, ‘Oh, and he lives in a big, white house.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on, Mr. President. You are really pushing the envelope here.’” Bush eventually transferred the sponsorship to his Stafford’s executive assistant Angie Lathrop, who met Timothy in 2010. “Angie is the one who told him, ‘Your former sponsor is someone that I know pretty well, and he was the president of the United States,’” Stafford said. “And Timothy, he was so dumbfounded, he was speechless. And he says, ‘Well, I knew that he was a kind and encouraging, wonderful man, but I had no idea.’”

The story was news even to Bush’s spokesperson Jim McGrath.

“Had no idea — ever — that 41 did this, but not the least bit surprised. The kindest, most giving man,” McGrath tweeted on Sunday in response to The Gazette‘s article. He added the hashtag #Remembering41.

Had no idea — ever — that 41 did this, but not the least bit surprised. The kindest, most giving man. #Remembering41 https://t.co/lJoO4BhLHx — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 17, 2018

RELATED: Michelle Obama Warmly Dishes on George W. Bush’s Surprise for Her at His Father’s Funeral

George W. Bush Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty

When Bush’s son George W. Bush eulogized his father at the National Cathedral on Dec. 5, he said the elder Bush embodied his famous phrase for volunteerism, “a thousand points of light.”

“He recognized that serving others enriched the giver’s soul,” the former president said. “To us, his was the brightest of a thousand points of light.