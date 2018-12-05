George H.W. Bush's Casket Leaves D.C. for Houston After Emotional State Funeral Services

With the completion of George H.W. Bush’s state funeral services on Wednesday, the 41st U.S. president’s remains are being flown to Texas, where he will ultimately be buried.

Beginning on Wednesday night, Bush’s body will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston until Thursday morning, according to the official schedule.

The former president, who died last Friday at the of 94, has been honored with services and ceremonies since Monday. His remains laid in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, followed by a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, as well as all living former presidents and their spouses — Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter — attended to pay their respects in person.

The former president’s sons, George W. Bush, 72, Jeb Bush, 65, Neil Bush, 63, and Marvin Bush, 62, as well as daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, 59, were also in attendance with their families.

George H.W. Bush's casket being loaded onto Special Mission 41 Mark Wilson/Getty

Laura and George W. Bush Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty

Bush’s extended family traveled alongside him back to Houston’s Ellington Field on Special Mission 41 — the plane called Air Force One when President Trump is on board — departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly after Wednesday’s services.

George H.W. Bush's casket leaves that National Cathedral ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty

During his eulogy at the state service, George W. called his father an “optimistic man.”

“We’re going to miss you,” he said, adding, “So through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man. … The best man a son or daughter could have.”

Once the 41st president’s remains arrive in Houston, there will be a guard of honor in attendance while he lies in repose. Bush’s second funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. CST. The casket will then travel by train to College Station, where the former president will be laid to rest at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum. He will be beside his late wife, Barbara Bush, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 when she was only three.