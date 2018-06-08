George H.W. Bush Touchingly Honors Late Wife Barbara on What Would Have Been Her 93rd Birthday

George H.W. Bush is paying tribute to his cherished late wife Barbara — marking what would have been her 93rd birthday by honoring her “passion” for helping others, and thanking those who carry on her dedication to service.

“Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts,” the former president, who turns 94 on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter.

He then shared images of her promoting two causes close to her heart: literacy and children.

The former first lady died in April with her husband of 73 years by her side. Their eldest son, George W. Bush, recently opened up about her final moments in a new book about their marriage, George and Barbara: A Great American Love Story, co-written by their granddaughter Ellie LeBlond Sosa.

“On April 17, 2018, Barbara Pierce Bush spent her final hours the way she wanted: holding hands with the love of her life,” the former president, 71, wrote in the book’s foreword. “Before Mom left this Earth, she said her soul was settled. She believed in God and Heaven above. And she knew that one day her soulmate, George H.W. Bush, would join her there for eternity.”

Just after the former first lady’s death, her wheelchair-bound husband movingly sat near her casket as her body lay in repose while members of the public paid their respects in Houston.

And while the former president was reportedly “heartbroken” following her death, he released a statement a day after her passing to assure well-wishers to “cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact,” he said in a statement.

“But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,” he continued. “We have faith she is heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”