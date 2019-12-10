Former President George H.W. Bush's Grandson Pierce Bush Is Running for Congress in Texas

Image zoom Pierce Bush Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Pierce Bush, George H.W. Bush‘s grandson, is joining his family’s long line of politicians and running for Congress.

Pierce announced his candidacy for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, which covers a large suburban swath of the Houston metropolitan area, on Twitter Monday, joining a race that already includes at least 14 other GOP candidates vying for the seat currently occupied by Rep. Pete Olson, who is retiring.

The seat is also expected to be one targeted by Democrats in the upcoming March primary.

“My name is Pierce Bush, and I’m really excited to announce that I’m running for the 22nd Congressional District,” Pierce said in a video shared on his Twitter.

Pierce, who is the son of George H.W.’s son Neil Bush, then spoke about his work with the Big Brothers Big Sisters. Pierce is currently the CEO of the nonprofit’s Texas affiliate.

“We have helped those kids achieve their full, God-given potential in life. And those kids have gone on to invest in their community as well,” he said.

“We face a very challenging time in our nation, and are on the brink of losing a generation to an idea that socialism and free stuff are the answers for their future,” he said in the video.

Today, I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Texas's 22nd district. I look forward to working with you, earning your support, your faith and your vote. Visit https://t.co/yRG4DMctCm for more information. pic.twitter.com/fzRJ2xp54w — Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) December 9, 2019

“But we all know that socialism has failed everywhere and everyone,” he continued. “It’s time for new leaders to stand for conservatism that empowers all Americans, placing individuals about government and ensuring that we all have the freedom to achieve success in life.”

“Thank you so much for taking the time to hear from me,” he concluded. “I look forward to working with you, earning your support, your faith, and your vote.”

Pierce does not currently live in the district he hopes to represent, but told reporters Monday that he and wife Sarabeth are “actively looking for a place to live” within the district, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I couldn’t imagine a better community that represents what’s best about this country,” he added.

The 22nd Congressional District has become more and more diverse in recent years, and Olson won last year by his smallest margin ever, the Chronicle said.

“It is a diverse mosaic of people and it’s what the country will look like in two decades,” Bush said of the district. “So, I want to run in the 22nd District because I think it’s what’s best about our country. And we need a leader who can stand for the things that have made the 22nd Congressional District a place of incredible economic opportunity.”

Pierce also told reporters that he plans to run on a platform that focuses more on his nonprofit experience than his family’s famous name.

“If you have met my grandmother, Barbara Bush, you would know that no grandkid of hers could be entitled and think that anything was theirs because of anything else,” he said.

While he didn’t mention of Donald Trump in his announcement video, Pierce told the Associated Press on Monday that he looks “forward to being a partner in Washington, and speaking of course with my own voice, but supporting the president’s agenda.”

George H.W. voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, while former president George W. Bush didn’t vote for Clinton or Trump.

But his famous family members’ voting records have no impact on Pierce’s campaign, he said, adding to the AP, “This is not about my family. This is about the families of the 22nd Congressional District.”