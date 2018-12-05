George H.W. Bush's Five Children Watch as His Casket Leaves Capitol Building for the Final Time

All five of the living Bush children and their spouses stood outside of the U.S. Capitol Building to watch as their father’s casket was removed on Wednesday morning after lying in state since Monday evening.

Members of the military carried the 41s president of the United States’ flag-draped casket as others lined the steps of the building and saluted. Canons were fired in honor as a military band played as Bush’s casket was loaded into the presidential hearse.

The motorcade will take Bush’s body past the White House, and to the Washington National Cathedral.

Sons George W. Bush, 72, Jeb Bush, 65, Neil Bush, 63, and Marvin Bush, 62, as well as daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, 59, will next convene at the National Cathedral for the state funeral of the family patriarch, who died last Friday at age 94.

Earlier this week, the children and their spouses honored Bush at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Bush was the first president to lie in state since the death of Gerald Ford in 2006. Including Bush, only 32 people have ever lain in state in the Rotunda, including Sen. John McCain earlier this year.

Wednesday has been declared a National Day of Mourning by President Donald Trump. Flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor for 30 days.