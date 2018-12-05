George H.W. Bush's Five Children Watch as His Casket Leaves Capitol Building for the Final Time

placeholder
Lindsay Kimble
December 05, 2018 10:46 AM

All five of the living Bush children and their spouses stood outside of the U.S. Capitol Building to watch as their father’s casket was removed on Wednesday morning after lying in state since Monday evening.

Members of the military carried the 41s president of the United States’ flag-draped casket as others lined the steps of the building and saluted. Canons were fired in honor as a military band played as Bush’s casket was loaded into the presidential hearse.

The motorcade will take Bush’s body past the White House, and to the Washington National Cathedral.

Laura and George W. Bush
Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty
George H.W. Bush's casket leaves the U.S. Capitol Building
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Sons George W. Bush, 72, Jeb Bush, 65, Neil Bush, 63, and Marvin Bush, 62, as well as daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, 59, will next convene at the National Cathedral for the state funeral of the family patriarch, who died last Friday at age 94.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush’s Children and Grandchildren Mourn Their Late Patriarch at U.S. Capitol Ceremony

George H.W. Bush's casket leaves the U.S. Capitol Building
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty
George H.W. Bush's casket leaves the U.S. Capitol Building
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Earlier this week, the children and their spouses honored Bush at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Bush was the first president to lie in state since the death of Gerald Ford in 2006. Including Bush, only 32 people have ever lain in state in the Rotunda, including Sen. John McCain earlier this year.

Wednesday has been declared a National Day of Mourning by President Donald Trump. Flags will be lowered to half-staff in his honor for 30 days.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.