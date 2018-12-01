George H.W. Bush Was Last Seen in Public 1 Month Before Death — and It Was to Vote with His Dog

One month before George Herbert Walsh Bush died at age 94, he made what looks like his final public appearance in true patriotic fashion — at the voting booth.

On Nov. 1, he went with his service dog, Sully, to the polls to vote early in the midterm elections.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 41st president’s former White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, posted a picture of the moment on Twitter, capturing Bush in a wheelchair sitting in front of an electronic ballot machine, as Sully sat by his side.

Jim Baker, his former White House chief of staff, was also there, and is seen leaning over Bush’s shoulder.

“The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends — Jim Baker and Sully — discharging his civic duty and voting today,” McGrath wrote along with the picture.

The 41st President accompanied by his two best friends — Jim Baker and Sully — discharging his civic duty and voting today. pic.twitter.com/1sSvkmWMQQ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 1, 2018

The former president died on Friday night at 10:10 p.m., Jim McGrath confirmed.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement.

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.”

George Bush Instagram; Getty

Bush’s son, former President George W. Bush, shared his own touching tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he wrote alongside a photo of his parents walking towards Marine One together.

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” he added.