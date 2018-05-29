George H.W. Bush Celebrated Memorial Day Weekend in the Hospital — With Oysters and a Martini!  

“He’s doing okay." @JennaBushHager on the hospitalization of President H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/4BTv2IfBHW — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) May 29, 2018

George H.W. Bush was still in the hospital over Memorial Day weekend, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating the holiday.

The former president, 93 — who was hospitalized near his summer home in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue — enjoyed a visit from granddaughter Barbara Bush, 36, where they made the most of his stay.

Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna, told Megyn Kelly on the Today show Tuesday that Barbara visited their grandfather this weekend and “she read to him every day and they had a wonderful weekend.”

“They ate oysters and he drank a martini!” Jenna, 36, added to cheers and laughter.

With tears shining in her eyes, Jenna said that her grandfather is “doing okay” in Biddeford’s Southern Maine Health Care, where he remained on Tuesday, according to his spokesperson, Jim McGrath.

McGrath previously said that Bush would likely remain hospitalized “for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Jenna, whose grandmother Barbara, George H.W. Bush’s wife, died last month at 92, also reflected on the pain of losing a grandparent.

“Everybody goes through it,” the mother of two said during her interview with Kelly. “Grandparents get older and it’s hard because we love them so much but also my girls have gotten to be with him so it’s pretty incredible.”