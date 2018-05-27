George H.W. Bush Hospitalized with Low Blood Pressure and Fatigue Over 1 Month After Wife's Death

One week after returning to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to the hospital on Sunday, where he will likely remain for several days.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement shared on social media.

Continuing, he wrote that Bush “will likely remain there for a few days for observation,” adding that “the former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

The news comes less than a month after the 93 year old returned home after being hospitalized for an infection following his wife Barbara Bush’s funeral.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

RELATED: Hundreds Give George H.W. Bush a Hero’s Homecoming to Kennebunkport, Maine, After Wife’s Death

Despite his hospitalization earlier this month, McGrath told PEOPLE less than two weeks ago that Bush was “doing great.”

Prior to his heartfelt homecoming in Maine, where the former president attended a pancake breakfast with vets, Bush made a trip to see the hit Broadway musical Hamilton in Houston.

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical — properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

RELATED: George H.W. Bush ‘Finally’ Catches Hamilton — a Goal He Shared with Late Wife Barbara

“Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical,” Bush wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “properly attired in Hamilton socks” while being “surrounded by family and friends.”

“Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!!” he added after praising the production’s “epic story and performance.”

McGrath previously told PEOPLE that before the former first lady died, she and her husband had been looking forward to seeing the show together.