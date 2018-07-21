George H. W. Bush's Heart Doctor Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight as He Cycled to Work

George H. W. Bush‘s heart doctor was killed Friday morning in a drive-by bicycle shooting.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was killed by another bicyclist who was going in the opposite direction before 9 a.m., according to a press release by the Houston Police Department.

The cardiologist, 65, was pronounced dead at Ben Taub General Hospital.

Bush, 94, released a statement through spokesman Jim McGrath upon hearing of Hausknecht’s death, saying he was “deeply saddened” by his death.

The former president “sends his most sincere condolences to the Hausknecht family, his colleagues at Houston Methodist, and his friends.”

Dr. Mark Hausknecht and President George H. W. Bush DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man,” Bush said. “I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

The suspect — who has not been identified — biked past the doctor, then turned around and fired two gunshots at him near Texas Medical Center in Houston, according to Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner during a press conference.

“We are actively looking for a suspect,” Finner said. “A good thing about the medical center is that there are a lot of cameras. We’re hoping that we can get some footage of this and bring this violent criminal into custody.”

“In any big city, crime can happen at any time. The most important thing is we have to watch out for one another. If you see something, say something,” Finner added.

He told reporters it was not clear if the shooting was targeted or random.

Finner said he believed the suspect was a white or Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a tan baseball cap, gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts with a light-colored mountain bike, the outlet reported.

Hausknecht was able to flag down a passing ambulance, according to CBS News.

An EMT who rendered medical assistance to the doctor told ABC 13 he knew something was “wrong.”

“We stopped, rendered aid to the best of our ability,” the EMT said, who asked to remain unidentified. “We’re limited when we have a patient loaded, we can’t act as a normal ambulance at that point in time. We pretty much just give first aid.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.