George H. W. Bush's Grandson 'Seriously Considering' Running for Texas Attorney General

Another Bush family member is eyeing a rise up the political ranks.

George P. Bush — the grandson of former President George H. W. Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush — says he's "strongly considering" a run to become Texas' next attorney general.

The Bush grandson, a Republican, is currently the state's land commissioner.

On Thursday morning, speaking to local Dallas radio host Mark Davis, Bush took aim at the state's current attorney general, Ken Paxton.

"There have been some serious allegations levied against the current attorney general," Bush, 44, said. "Personally, I think that the top law enforcement official in Texas needs to be above reproach."

Paxton, who is up for re-election in 2022, was accused by former staffers in an alleged bribery scandal last October, The Austin American-Statesman reported.

He denied that as he has denied a separate case against him on alleged securities fraud, for which he is awaiting trial, according to the Texas Tribune. Paxton has not been charged in connection with the bribery accusations.

"I think character matters and integrity matters," Bush said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Bush told Fox News that he was "taking a very serious look" and would make a decision "fairly soon."

"We need new leadership in this high state-wide executive role," he told the network.

His office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Friday morning.

He told The Mark Davis Show that he would visit with voters after the legislative session ends on May 31, signaling a decision about the attorney general's race could come sometime after then.

The Bush grandson has his roots in Texas politics like the rest of his family but had differed from his grandfather and uncle by backing former President Donald Trump.

Trump, 74, had referred to him as "the only Bush that likes me" and called him "a great guy" at a campaign event in April 2019.

"Truly, this is the Bush that got it right," Trump said. Bush is also the only member of his prominent family who is currently holding public office.