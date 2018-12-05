George H.W. Bush's Grandchildren — Including Jenna Bush Hager — Give Readings at His Funeral

After delivering reading from Revelation of St. John at funeral for her grandfather, Jenna Bush Hager gently touches his casket as she returns to her seat https://t.co/U9j5PUVbqs pic.twitter.com/nAKSYFNmgF — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 5, 2018

George H.W. Bush‘s granddaughters are remembering the former president as he is honored by some of the nation’s most revered leaders.

Bush, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94, was honored Wednesday during his state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., where oldest son George W. Bush‘s daughter Jenna Bush Hager gave a reading from Revelation 21:1-4, 23-25.

“Then I saw a new heaven and a new Earth, for the first heaven and the first Earth had passed away and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared, as a bride adorned for her husband,” began Bush Hager, 37.

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘See? The home of God is among mortals,’ ” she continued. “He will dwell with them. They will be his peoples, and God himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more. Mourning and crying and pain will be no more, for the first things have passed away.”

Jenna Bush Hager ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

After finishing her reading, the Today show co-anchor laid a hand on Bush’s casket in a tender final moment between granddaughter and grandfather.

Before Bush Hager took the stage, the 41st president’s granddaughters Lauren Bush Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush — the daughters of Neil Bush — delivered the first reading together, speaking from Isaiah 60:1-5, 18-20.

“Arise, shine. For your light has come and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you,” Bush Lauren began. “For darkness shall cover the earth and a thick darkness, the peoples, but the Lord will arise upon you and his glory will appear over you.”

Added Walker Bush in her portion, “Violence shall no more be heard in your land, devastation or destruction within your borders. You shall call your walls salvation and your gates praise. The sun shall no longer be your light by day, nor for brightness shall the moon give light to you by night, but the Lord will be your everlasting light and your God will be your glory.”

Lauren Bush Lauren and Ashley Walker Bush ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Bush at the cathedral, with services that began at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” the former president’s office said in a statement at the time of his death. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings.”

The statement continued, “He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

Jeb, Laura and George W. Bush ALEX BRANDON/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

George H.W. Bush's funeral ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

All five of the living Bush children — sons Marvin Bush, 62, Neil Bush, 63, Jeb Bush, 65, and George W. Bush, 72, as well as daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, 59 — and their spouses stood outside of the U.S. Capitol Building to watch as their father’s casket was removed on Wednesday morning after lying in state since Monday evening.

Members of the military carried the former president’s flag-draped casket as others lined the steps of the building and saluted. Canons were fired in his honor as a military band played as Bush’s casket was loaded into the presidential hearse.

The motorcade took Bush’s body past the White House, to the Cathedral, where services are still underway.