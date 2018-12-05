Watch the Livestream of former President George H.W. Bush's State Funeral

Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to George H.W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 on Nov. 30.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement at the time.

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

The funeral services, livestreamed here, began at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

George H.W. Bush's funeral ALEX BRANDON/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

All five of the living Bush children — sons Marvin Bush, 62, Neil Bush, 63, Jeb Bush, 65, and George W. Bush, 72, as well as daughter Dorothy Bush Koch, 59 — and their spouses stood outside of the U.S. Capitol Building to watch as their father’s casket was removed on Wednesday morning after lying in state since Monday evening.

Members of the military carried the former president’s flag-draped casket as others lined the steps of the building and saluted. Canons were fired in his honor as a military band played as Bush’s casket was loaded into the presidential hearse.

The motorcade took Bush’s body past the White House, to the Cathedral, where the services are now underway.