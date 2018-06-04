George H.W. Bush Released from Maine Hospital After Being Treated for Low Blood Pressure

Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged from Southern Maine Health Care in Maine on Monday after receiving treatment for low blood pressure.

The former president, 93, was hospitalized near his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, on May 27, a little more than a month after his beloved wife, Barbara Bush, died at 92 on April 17.

The former president’s spokesperson, Jim McGrath, said in a statement on Twitter Monday, “President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @SMHCHealth today after being treated for low blood pressure. The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received.”

Ever the optimist, Bush made the most of his hospital stay, enjoying a fun-filled visit from granddaughter Barbara, 36, over Memorial Day weekend.

Barbara’s twin sister, Jenna, 36, told Megyn Kelly about the visit during a recent Today show appearance, saying Barbara “read to him every day and they had a wonderful weekend.”

“They ate oysters and he drank a martini!” Jenna added to cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Bush has more family time to looking forward to in the coming weeks. Jenna recently told PEOPLE that the Bushes will travel to Maine to visit the former president for his 94th birthday on June 12.

“I’m really looking forward to that,” she said, adding that her grandfather has been in good spirits despite his hospitalization. “I think he definitely worries more about other people than he is himself. But that’s how he’s always been, as you know.”