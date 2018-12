President George Herbert Walker Bush: His Life in Photos

Only the second father and son to each be elected to the Oval Office (the first were John Adams in 1797 and John Quincy Adams in 1825), Bush witnessed his eldest child, George Walker Bush, take office as the 43rd U.S. President in 2001. Four years later, he gave the thumbs’ up, alongside wife Barbara and daughter-in-law Laura, during his son’s second-term swearing-in ceremony. About what it’s like having a son as President, he told an audience of insurance agents in 2007, “You’ve got to look at it strictly as family — not that anyone is a big shot, even though he’s president of the United States. It’s family. It’s the pride of a father in his son.”