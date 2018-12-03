George H.W. Bush Becomes 12th President to Lie in State at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Former President George H.W. Bush will return to Washington for the final time on Monday, starting a four-day memorial period.

The 41st president’s casket departed from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on Monday morning, where it traveled to the U.S. capital, according to USA Today. The casket will remain at the U.S. Capitol Building Rotunda from Monday evening until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The public is invited to pay their respects.

Bush died Friday in Houston at the age of 94.

On Wednesday morning, Washington National Cathedral will host the state funeral for Bush, before the former president’s body will be taken back to Houston.

“With his even temperament and hard-won expertise, George Herbert Walker Bush steered this country as straight as he steered that airplane. He kept us flying high and challenged us to fly higher still,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“His life was hymn of honor. His legacy is grace perfected. His memory will belong to glory. God bless the 41st President of the United States,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said.

All sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices were in attendance in addition to members of Trump’s cabinet.

President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday as a national day of mourning.

After Bush’s death, his son, former President George W. Bush, posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” he wrote.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston will hold an additional funeral service for Bush on Thursday. Then, Bush’s casket will be taken to Texas A&M University, home of George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and will be interred at a family plot.

Bush will be buried on Thursday afternoon alongside his wife, Barbara Bush, who died in April, and daughter Pauline “Robin” Bush, who died of leukemia in 1953 at age 3.

The family asks that donations be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M in lieu of flowers.