George H.W. Bush's Body Arrives at Joint Base Andrews Ahead of Trip to Capitol Rotunda

Former President George H.W. Bush arrived on the east coast for the final time on Monday, with the plane — dubbed Special Mission 41 — carrying his remains from Houston, Texas, touching down at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews around 3:30 p.m. local time.

The 41st president of the United States’ casket was removed from the plane — which is used as Air Force One when President Donald Trump is on board — and greeted by military members. He was honored in a ceremony at the base that included a cannon salute.

Bush died late on Friday night at age 94. His spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed the news, writing in a statement, “George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two siblings.”

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

Over the weekend, President Trump told reporters that before transporting Bush’s remains to Washington, D.C., a section of Air Force One’s seats were removed to accommodate the casket.

“So what we’re doing with the plane — we land, and then they come in and these are great people that run these aircraft. They are unbelievable. And they’re taking apart — I don’t think this section. The section up front, they’re taking all of the seats out,” he told reporters, according to a White House pool report.

Bush’s remains will next be transported to the U.S. Capitol. Following a short service, his remains will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday morning.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday until 8:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

A state funeral will be held at the National Cathedral on Wednesday, starting at 11 a.m. EST. Additionally, Wednesday will be declared a national day of mourning in dedication to Bush, President Trump announced Saturday.