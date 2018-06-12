George H.W. Bush Celebrates His 94th Birthday, Becoming the Longest Living President in U.S. History

George H.W. Bush celebrated his 94th birthday on Tuesday, officially becoming the longest living president in U.S. history.

Bush is ringing in his birthday in Kennebunkport, Maine, with several of his children, including former President George W. Bush, The Washington Post reports.

His granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager recently told PEOPLE she was also looking forward to celebrating her grandfather’s birthday in Maine.

Fans shouldn’t expect the former president to celebrate with skydiving — like he did on his 90th birthday — or any other daring feats. His chief of staff, Jean Becker, said the former president wants a low-key day and “no presents.”

George H.W. Bush DURHAM, NC - JANUARY 18: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush looks on during a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on January 18, 2014 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Bush’s birthday comes just eight days after he was released from a Maine hospital, where he was treated for low blood pressure and fatigue. He also recently marked what would have been his late wife Barbara Bush’s 93rd birthday on June 8. The former first lady died in April.

Celebrating the birthday of our Gans tonight in one of her favorite places with some of her favorite people. I miss you Ganny, especially here. pic.twitter.com/NtoyHhwWxA — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 9, 2018

Bush’s son Neil wrote a column for USA Today commemorating his father’s birthday and encouraging Americans to celebrate by following the former president’s “example of volunteer service to make our nation stronger, kinder and more united.”

Neil praised his father’s service to others — including through his nonprofit charitable organization Point of Light, and his recent efforts with former President Bill Clinton to raise money for tsunami and hurricane victims — and suggested that in these dark and divisive times, “there is an opportunity for light.”

His son Jeb also marked the special day by tweeting a photo of his father looking at a plane flying over the water. “Happy Birthday to one of the Great Leaders of the Greatest Generation,” Jeb wrote. “HBD Gampster!”

Happy Birthday to one of the Great Leaders of the Greatest Generation❗️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HBD Gampster❗️#41 #GreatestGeneration pic.twitter.com/hUtKvQyHRx — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) June 12, 2018

In honor of Bush’s birthday, his longtime spokesperson, Jim McGrath, also tweeted out two never-before-seen videos of the former president during his tenure as the director of the CIA. One video shows Bush’s last visit to CIA Headquarters as president, and the other is a retrospective on his time as CIA director.

Happy Birthday, President Bush! In honor of President George H. W. Bush’s 94th birthday, we released 2 never-before-seen videos highlighting his tenure as Director of CIA.https://t.co/bA5mQwSDoW pic.twitter.com/hG23CUJ2jD — CIA (@CIA) June 12, 2018

“Today marks the 94th birthday of President George H.W. Bush,” McGrath said in another tweet on Tuesday. “His legacy has inspired millions to find purpose through service to others, including through @PointsofLight.”

Several other former U.S. presidents have made it to 93, including Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford. But Bush may not hold the title of longest living commander in chief for long. Former President Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 94th birthday on Oct. 1.