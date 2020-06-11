Top Military General Apologizes for His Role in Donald Trump's Controversial Church Photo-Op

"I should not have been there," Gen. Mark Milley said

Gen. Mark Milley apologized Thursday for his role earlier this month in President Donald Trump's controversial photo-op outside St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, which came after authorities forcibly dispersed a George Floyd protest.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not appear in the photo with Trump, though he was seen alongside the president as the group walked from the White House through Lafayette Park to the church.

His apology came during a prerecorded keynote address to the National Defense University's class of 2020.

“As many of you saw the results of the photograph of me in Lafayette Square last week, that sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society,” said Milley, 61. “I should not have been there. My presence in that moment, and in that environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was also present and appeared alongside Trump in photos taken outside the church, which the White House has said was meant to show resolve amid chaos.

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018, was one of several former military leaders who blasted Milley and Esper for their involvement.

Senior defense officials told the Washington Post that both Milley and Esper were unaware of the president's intentions before they joined him outside the White House as authorities cleared protesters from the park with force.

“When I joined the military, some 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” Mattis wrote in a statement sent to various news outlets last week. “Never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief, with military leadership standing alongside.”

Mattis also appeared to implicitly criticize Esper, who reportedly told governors on a conference call prior to the photo-op that they need to "dominate the battlespace" — in reference to managing unrest in major cities across the U.S.

“We must reject any thinking of our cities as a ‘battlespace’ that our uniformed military is called upon to ‘dominate,’ " Mattis wrote last week, adding: "Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society. It erodes the moral ground that ensures a trusted bond between men and women in uniform and the society they are sworn to protect, and of which they themselves are a part."

Esper said he regretted his word choice on the call.

“In retrospect, I would use different wording so as not to distract from the more important matters at hand or allow some to suggest that we are militarizing the issue,” he said, according to the Post.

Esper also publicly disagreed with invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which would allow Trump to send military to states to help local law enforcement quell protests.

Image zoom Military police officers restrain a protester near the White House on June 1. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

Image zoom President Donald Trump walks to St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House on June 1 after authorities forcibly cleared protesters from the area. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Milley sought to turn the incident into a teaching lesson in his keynote address on Thursday, telling graduates it “was a mistake that I have learned from."

"I sincerely hope that we all can learn from it," he said. "We who wear the cloth of our nation come from the people of our nation. We must hold dear the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the essence of our republic."

Milley also addressed the protests and racial unrest in the U.S. directly, calling George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody a “senseless, brutal killing.”

Despite the president's rhetoric on the demonstrations — which have been largely peaceful; though some have seethed into violence and destruction — Milley defended the freedom of speech and assembly, reminding graduates that members of the military fight to protect those rights and to protect the idea that "all men are created equal."

Milley later asked graduates to "reflect on what you have witnessed over the past two and a half weeks and what it means to all of us as Americans."

The general used a portion of his speech to encourage the military to improve on its equality efforts and raise its racial representation, noting that only 7 percent of military generals and admirals are black.

“We, too, have not come far enough,” Milley said. “We cannot afford to marginalize large portions of our potential talent pool or alienate certain demographic groups."

