Gavin Newsom Uses Texas Abortion Ban to Validate Private Lawsuits Against Gun Manufacturers in California

"I am outraged by yesterday's U.S. Supreme Court decision," California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote of the Texas abortion ban that was left in place this week

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is using the recent controversial abortion ban in Texas to justify private lawsuits against gun manufacturers in his own state.

Newsom released a statement Saturday in regards to the new piece of legislation after the Supreme Court decided Friday to leave in place the abortion law that prohibits the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy, but allowing abortion providers to challenge the law in court.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am outraged by yesterday's U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," he wrote in the statement. "But if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people's lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm's way."

"I have directed my staff to work with the Legislature and the Attorney General on a bill that would create a right of action allowing private citizens to seek injunctive relief, and statutory damages of at least $10,000 per violation plus costs and attorney's fees, against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California," Newsom continued.

Newsom's plan reflects the part of Texas' law that allows private citizens to sue abortion clinics they suspect of performing illegal abortions after six weeks, as well as anyone who aided in an abortion, including driving someone to an appointment or helping them with the cost. If the lawsuit is successful, they will be awarded a minimum of $10,000.

After it was passed through Texas legislature in May, Senate Bill 8 took effect in September. It is now the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

Essentially eliminating the rights of Roe v. Wade, the bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The bill does not allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.

After the law went into effect, President Joe Biden said that it "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Whose Conception Sparked Roe v. Wade Case Breaks Silence: 'I'm Keeping a Secret but I Hate It'