Newsom's tweet comes as a renewed effort to ban books sprouts up in cities and towns across America

Gavin Newsom Shares Photo of Himself Reading Banned Books to 'Figure Out What These States Are So Afraid Of'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his confusion at recent efforts to ban books in some states across the country.

"Reading some banned books to figure out what these states are so afraid of," the 54-year-old Democrat wrote, alongside a photo of himself reading Toni Morrison's Beloved. Other books — including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird and George Orwell's 1984 — could be seen on the table in front of him.

By and large, renewed efforts to ban books have been energized by a conservative base amid a larger cultural debate about what is appropriate for the classroom.

In Tennessee, the McMinn County Board of Education voted to remove Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus, an animated retelling of the author's father's experience in the Holocaust, in January. The book was banned from an eighth-grade lesson plan about the Holocaust because it included nudity and curse words. The book became an Amazon best seller after getting banned by the Tennessee county school board.

In Texas, parents have recently attempted to have 86 different titles banned, including biographies about former First Lady Michelle Obama and Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye (which one parent wanted banned because it includes a rape scene).

As some Twitter users pointed out, however, books have also been banned in Newsom's own home state (Lee's novel was temporarily removed from the Burbank Unified School District over concerns of racism in 2020).

The New York Times reports that The American Library Association reported an "unprecedented" 330 reports of book challenges last fall.

Newsom, who won last September's recall election in an overwhelming victory, has spoken out about banned books before, saying in his State of the State Address earlier this month that he wanted to focus on education reform.