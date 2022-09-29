Gavin Newsom Says He No Longer Talks to Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, Now Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

The Democratic governor of California was once married to the far-right Republican media personality

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on September 29, 2022 11:22 AM
Gavin Newsom, Kimberly Guilfoyle
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle do not keep in touch these days.

Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, told MSNBC's Alex Wagner on Wednesday that he no longer speaks with Guilfoyle, who filed for divorce from Newsom in January 2005 and got engaged to Donald Trump Jr. in January 2022.

"Nope. Not lately," Newsom, 54, said in the interview when asked if he and Guilfoyle, 53, still communicate.

When Wagner pointed out that Guilfoyle's association with the Trump family "must be weird" for him, Newsom responded, "Yeah, of course."

Newsom added, though, that his relationship with Donald Trump wasn't always the way it is now. "I mean, we had an interesting, not as combative relationship, even though we went at it on a lot of issues we also found ways to get along," he added.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Gavin Newsom
From left: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom. Justin Sullivan/Getty

In Wednesday's interview, Newsom also denied multiple times that his recent public criticisms of Republicans country-wide and public callings for film studios to "walk the walk" and avoid filming in states that have limited abortion rights following the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June are a pre-cursor for a future presidential run.

"Yes, it's all part of a strategery," Newsom joked at first. "It's not the intention — my intention is to raise attention to these critical issues on what's happening."

"Let me answer your question," he added, laughing when Wagner pressed him on the issue further. "No, and then no, and then no, no, no, no, and then no, and no, how many cameras [do you have]? No."

In 2007, it was revealed that Newsom previously had an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, the wife of his then-campaign manager and former deputy chief of staff, Alex Tourk. Newsom apologized for the affair at the time.

When Guilfoyle filed for divorce from Newsom, she cited the the strain of a bi-coastal marriage after moving to New York City in 2004 to work in broadcast television, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Lou Rocco/ABC

Guilfoyle went on to marry furniture heir Eric Villency before they divorced in 2009. She began dating Don Jr., now 44, around the time his ex-wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March 2018.

In 2021, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. purchased a $9.7 million, 11,300-square-foot estate in Jupiter, Florida, about a 20-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago. No date was set for their wedding when they made their engagement public in January, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

