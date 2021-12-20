The former student activist will take office in March ahead of a vote to approve a new draft of the Chilean constitution, which dates back to 1980 during Gen. Agosto Pinochet's dictatorship

Gabriel Boric, 35, Will Be Chile's Youngest President After Historic Win: 'I Am Going to Give the Best of Me'

Chile has elected the youngest president in its history.

Gabriel Boric, 35, defeated José Antonio Kast, 55, in a come-from-behind victory that will make him leader of the South American country when his presidency begins in March.

"Thank you to all of the peoples that live in this place we call Chile," Boric told supporters gathered in Santiago, the capital of Chile, on Sunday, the Washington Post reports.

Boric, who was born in Punta Arenas in the far south of Chile, is a leftist and former student activist who led protestors demanding free education in 2011 before serving two terms in the Chilean National Congress.

He ran on promises to make the government more inclusive, to address poverty and inequality with higher taxes on the rich and a social safety net and to leave behind the divisive legacy of dictator Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who ruled the country from 1973 until 1990.

Gabriel Boric Credit: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

"We are a generation that emerged in public life demanding our rights be respected as rights and not treated like consumer goods or a business," Boric said after his historic win, according to CNBC. "We know there continues to be justice for the rich, and justice for the poor, and we no longer will permit that the poor keep paying the price of Chile's inequality."

Boric lost a first round of voting in November but ultimately secured 56 percent of the vote — compared to Kast's 44 percent — after making a more centrist appeal to voters, who are sending him to La Moneda, a former mint that is now the seat of Chile's presidency.

Kast, who has defended the Pinochet dictatorship and touted his conservative values during the campaign, conceded the election and met with Boric shortly after on Sunday, the Post reports.

Outgoing conservative President Sebastián Piñera also congratulated Boric and pledged his administration's full support in the months of transition.

"I am going to give the best of me to rise to this tremendous challenge," Boric reportedly told Piñera during the traditional televised video call on Sunday. "I will be the president of all Chileans."