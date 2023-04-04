Fugitive Former Aide to Md. Governor Larry Hogan Killed by Gunshot Wound During FBI Arrest

A former top aide to ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is dead after he was captured in Tennessee by FBI agents on Monday, weeks after he failed to appear in court where he was to face charges including fraud.

Roy McGrath, 53, suffered a gunshot wound in the Knoxville "agent-involved shooting," an FBI spokesman told NBC News. It was unclear if McGrath's injuries were self-inflicted or if he was killed by authorities, his attorney Joseph Murtha told the outlet.

Hogan's former deputy chief of staff was set to go before a federal court judge on March 13, where he was facing wire fraud, theft and falsification charges.

The FBI had issued a reward of $10,000 late last month for information surrounding his disappearance, per NBC News.

Hogan appointed McGrath to lead the Maryland Environmental Service in December 2016, after he had served in the governor's office.

He later returned to Hogan's cabinet before resigning in 2020, after allegations surfaced of accepting an inappropriate payout from his previous employer.

Maryland federal officials also accused McGrath of illegally recording private conversations with officials and falsifying time sheets, among the other charges.

McGrath's attorney said that his client maintained he was not guilty of the charges.

"The loss of Roy's life is an absolute tragedy," Murtha told NBC News. "I think it is important for me to say that Roy never wavered about his innocence."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late Monday, Hogan released a statement regarding the incident.

"Yumi and I are deeply saddened by this tragic situation," he said, according to The Washington Post. We are praying for Mr. McGrath's family and loved ones."