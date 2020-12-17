French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID, Continues Work While Isolating

The French president's diagnosis comes after a week of meetings with several other European leaders

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Élysée Palace announced his diagnosis on Thursday, explaining that Macron, 42, was tested "at the onset of the first symptoms." He will now self-isolate for at least seven days.

"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the president of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days. He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely," the palace said in a statement to CNN.

Macron's wife, Brigitte, 67, has not exhibited any symptoms and tested negative, but will also be self-isolating ahead of an upcoming scheduled visit to a Paris hospital, her office told the Los Angeles Times.

The outlet also reported that French Prime Minister Jean Castex will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with Macron at the government’s weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The French president's diagnosis follows a week of meetings with other European leaders, some of which have now announced that they will also quarantine in the wake of Macron's positive test.

CNN reported that Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and European Council President Charles Michel would all be entering a precautionary quarantine.

Last week, Macron also attended a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, where he had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. An EU official told CNN and the Times that "all sanitary measures were observed, and we have not been informed of any other participant or staff present during the summit who tested positive."

Some world leaders sent their well-wishes to Macron as he battles the virus, including the Sanchez, who he met with on Monday.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted, "Sorry to hear my friend @EmmanuelMacron has tested positive for coronavirus. We are all wishing you a speedy recovery."

"I wish you a quick recovery. I am wholeheartedly with you," European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Macron is just the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19. Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump were both hospitalized after testing positive earlier this year.

France has been on lockdown since early November as the country reported 17,615 new cases on Wednesday — its highest number since late November, CNN reported.