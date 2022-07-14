The Slumdog Millionaire actress will reportedly executive produce the series alongside Abedin, known for playing an integral role in Hillary Clinton's career

Freida Pinto to Star as Huma Abedin in TV Adaptation of Her Memoir Both/And

According to the outlet, Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto — currently starring in Mr. Malcolm's List — is slated to portray Abedin, 46, in the unnamed series.

But her role in the adaptation doesn't end there: Pinto, 37, will also executive produce the show alongside Abedin through her production company, Freebird Films.

Both/And tells Abedin's story in her own words, from her upbringing in Saudi Arabia, to landing an internship in first lady Hillary Clinton's office, to becoming Clinton's top advisor throughout her many political ventures.

"We thought we knew Huma's story — the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news," Pinto told Deadline. "Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life."

"Huma's story is both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us," she continued. "Stories like this — of powerful, everyday superheroes among us are what drives our work at Freebird Films and playing Huma in this series will be such an honor for me."

Abedin has also expressed her excitement for the show, telling Deadline she's "thrilled" about how it's shaping up.

"It was clear to me from our very first conversation that Freida and [executive producer Emily Verellen Strom] not only believe in but get the story," she said, "that they have a vision and a passion about bringing a life filled with unexpected adventures to the world in a way that is true to who I hope to remain always — defiantly optimistic."

Other cast members, including who may play Sec. Clinton, have not yet been revealed.

Pinto and Abedin have separately made headlines recently for news in their personal lives.

Pinto, who became a first-time mother to son Rumi-Ray in November, spoke with PEOPLE this month about her struggle with postpartum depression in hopes of helping other new moms be prepared.