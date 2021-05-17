Evangelical Leader Franklin Graham Says Trump May Be Too Old to Run in 2024: 'Guy Does Not Eat Well'

While Donald Trump has been openly flirting with launching another bid for the U.S. presidency in 2024, at least one of his supporters isn't sure the former president would be up for it, due in large part to his unhealthy eating habits.

"I think for him, everything will depend on his health at that time," Christian evangelist Franklin Graham, a longtime ally of Trump's, said when asked on Axios on HBO whether he thought Trump would run again. "If he still has energy and strength like he does. I don't."

Graham, 68, continued: "You know the guy does not eat well, you know, and it's amazing the energy that he has."

Trump, currently 74, would be 78 in 2024 — the same age as President Joe Biden.

When he was sworn in on Jan. 20, Biden became the oldest president in U.S. history. Prior to that, Trump was the oldest-ever president to take office. He was 70 at his inauguration, in 2017.

Graham, the son of the late prominent Christian evangelist Billy Graham, has stood by the former president during many scandals, telling Axios in 2018 that he defends Trump because "he defends the faith."

"I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith," Graham said in the earlier interview. "He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very, very much."

In 2020, the evangelist weathered some scandal of his own when eight of his U.K. tour dates were canceled in the wake of controversial comments he made about same-sex marriage, the Islam religion and conversion therapy.

While Trump has teased a potential 2024 run, he hasn't officially announced anything yet.

Trump's health, meanwhile, has been a topic of speculation for years, particularly as it relates to his penchant for fast food.

Pizza, burgers, Diet Coke and fried foods are recurring themes in his interviews, social media posts and the memoirs of former staffers, who argue there are both personal and political reasons behind Trump's food choices.

Ex-aides David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski expounded on his eating habits with their book, Let Trump Be Trump, in which they wrote: "On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke."

In October, after Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital when he tested positive for COVID-19, his ex-wife Ivana Trump told PEOPLE that Trump was "the cleanest, healthiest person," though not necessarily when it came to his diet.

"Not healthiest with food, but very healthy otherwise — always washes his hands and always is careful," Ivana said. "His only weakness is food. He likes the Big Mac — it's his biggest weakness."

After he checked in to Walter Reed, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told reporters outside Walter Reed that tests show Trump has "great" cholesterol and blood pressure.