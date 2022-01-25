After muttering on camera that the Fox News correspondent was a “stupid son of a b----,” Biden called to clear the air, Doocy said

Fox News' Peter Doocy Says Joe Biden Can 'Call Me Whatever He Wants' After President Swears on Hot Mic

Joe Biden found himself in hot water after his microphone appeared to pick up an insult directed at Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy at a White House press event on Monday.

As reporters were being escorted from the room in which the event was held, Doocy, 34, yelled out: "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?"

Upon hearing Doocy's question, Biden — who was seemingly unaware that his mic was still on — can be heard saying in a low voice, "That's a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

Appearing on Hannity after the exchange took place, Doocy told the longtime Fox News anchor that Biden reached out to him on his cell phone "within about an hour of that exchange" to talk through what happened.

"He said, 'It's nothing personal, pal,' " Doocy told Sean Hannity. "And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, 'You got to.' And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."

When Hannity asked Doocy if Biden had apologized during their chat, Doocy responded by saying, "He cleared the air, and I appreciate it."

"I don't need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking!" Doocy continued. "I think that's enough. That's enough. So we can move on. We can now move forward. There will be years — three to seven years of opportunities to ask him about different stuff."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Doocy has made headlines for asking questions in the White House briefing room.

Earlier this month, Doocy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki went toe-to-toe when Doocy asked why President Biden calls the ongoing coronavirus outbreak "the pandemic of the unvaccinated" after both he and Psaki were diagnosed with breakthrough cases of COVID-19, even though they are "triple-vaxxed."

"The president has said — as have we, a number of times — that there will be breakthrough cases," Psaki told him.