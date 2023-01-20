Fox News Media Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff Dead at 47

"He spent decades as a TV producer in New York; he loved his work, but he loved his wife and kids so much more," a GoFundMe says of Alan Komissaroff after his death

Published on January 20, 2023 07:08 PM
Fox News Senior Vice President of News & Politics Alan Komissaroff died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home nearly two weeks ago. He was 47 years old. (Fox News)
Fox News

Alan Komissaroff, the senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News Media died on Friday, two weeks after suffering a heart attack. He was 47.

While exercising at home on Jan. 8, Alan told his wife Rachael that he didn't feel well, a GoFundMe to support Rachael and her and Alan's two children shared.

"She called 911, and his heart stopped while paramedics were taking him to the hospital. He slipped into a coma, and never regained consciousness," the campaign added.

"Alan was the family's rock. He spent decades as a TV producer in New York; he loved his work, but he loved his wife and kids so much more."

It noted that Rachael is a teacher in New York City, and "Alan's overwhelming desire was for both his kids to have a chance to go to college. We want to make sure Alan's dream lives on, even now that he's gone."

Alan was married to Rachael, his high school sweetheart, for more than 20 years. The two share son Ben, 17, and daughter Olivia, 13.

As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000 of its $250,000 goal.

"This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President Jay Wallace said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

A self-proclaimed and proud "real Brooklyn" native, Alan was a trusted veteran who was on hand when the news channel first began in 1996, a release shared with PEOPLE said. He had just graduated from college at the time. After serving as a writer, producer, and showrunner, he garnered the title of Senior Vice President of News & Politics and oversaw all political coverage from election seasons to daily news operations.

Saluting him as "the ultimate producer", Scott and Wallace said, "The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career."

"There was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better. His sharp sense of humor and quick wit throughout his incredible career also led to the many lifelong friendships he made here," the two execs added.

"Our deepest condolences are with them and Alan's entire extended family as we collectively mourn the loss of a wonderful man."

His funeral services have been scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

