Fox News' Ben Hall Remembers Colleagues Killed in Ukraine, Shares Health Update During Emotional Speech

Hall, 40, was critically wounded while on assignment in Ukraine during the early days of the Russian invasion. Six months later, he is reunited with his wife and kids — and able to walk again

By
Published on September 14, 2022 06:33 PM
Ben Hall, a Fox News journalist critically wounded in a Ukraine attack
Photo: fox news

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall made an emotional return to work — albeit virtually, delivering remarks to his colleagues in a town hall meeting held six months after he survived a deadly attack while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the ground.

Hall, now 40, has stayed mostly out of the spotlight during his recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas. Now, he tells the Fox News staff that he's finally back home in London, reunited with his wife and children.

"I remember thinking [after the attack] when I was lying there that there was one thing I needed to do — and that was to get home, try somehow to get home and see my family," Hall said. "Just a few weeks ago I managed to do that."

Hall said leaving the San Antonio facility on Aug. 19 marked a victory for all of Fox News, as it was a recovery milestone only possible through "so much support, so much goodwill, so much help from everybody."

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall, who was injured in Ukraine four months ago and is now recovering
Ben Hall. Fox News

With few health updates since March, the journalist's town hall speech to colleagues served as a reassurance that he's getting better by the day. He noted that through hard work, he is now able to walk again — and more excitingly — pick up his children.

On March 14, Hall and his crew were caught in a violent attack outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Two of his colleagues — Pierre Zakrzewski, a longtime cameraman for the network, and Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, a young Ukrainian journalist — were tragically killed.

But Hall survived, launching a prompt, Herculean effort to get him back to the States for medical attention.

As PEOPLE earlier reported, that extraction was carried out with the help of the Pentagon and a team of seasoned extraction experts.

Before sharing a word about Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova during Wednesday's conversation with coworkers, Hall noted that it's been "six months to the day" since the attack and that it's still "difficult to think about."

"But when I think back to Sasha, I think of someone who worked so hard, who went like we did to try to find the stories. And she did that each and every day that we worked with her," he said at the company town hall.

"When I think of Pierre — this is someone who I traveled the world with, who many people at Fox News traveled with. To the tunnels of ISIS, to the front lines in Turkey, to the funerals and the great victories around the world, I was there alongside Pierre," Hall recalled. "And he taught us one thing, one thing that everyone needs to remember: that you must love this job, that you must fight every day to do it in the best way you possibly can."

On a more personal note, Hall remembered Zakrzewski as a man with "a smile on his face no matter where he went."

Hall has not yet resumed work, but has been assured that he'll have a job waiting for him whenever he is ready.

"I can't wait to be back," he said.

