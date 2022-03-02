Fox News' Jennifer Griffin Pushes Back on Some Colleagues Over Ukraine Coverage: 'I Report on Facts'

"My role is no different than it's been since I joined Fox in 1996 in Moscow: I cover the news," the longtime correspondent said

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin is just doing her job, she says — and in recent on-air appearances on her network, that has included repeatedly pushing back on some colleagues when she sees a need to set the record straight about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I feel like I need to correct some of the things that Col. Doug MacGregor said, and I'm not sure that 10 minutes is enough time to do so, because there were so many distortions," Griffin, 53, said Sunday during a segment that followed an appearance by the former Pentagon official under Donald Trump's administration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is not the liberal democracy, the shining example that everyone says it is," MacGregor said, speaking about Ukraine. "I think we need to stay out of it. The American people think we should stay out of it, the Europeans think we should stay out of it. And we should stop shipping weapons and encouraging Ukrainians to die in what is a hopeless endeavor."

MacGregor was asked if "stay out of it" meant skipping economic sanctions, declining to provide military aid and allowing "Russia to take the portion of Ukraine they want to take."

"Yes, absolutely," MacGregor replied.

Griffin felt compelled to respond.

"The kind of appeasement talk that Col. Doug MacGregor, who should know better, because when he was in government he was the one who was advising Trump to pull all U.S. troops out of Germany," she said in a segment that followed MacGregor's. "That projection of withdraw and weakness is what made Putin think he could move into a sovereign country like Ukraine."

Griffin has been with Fox News since it launched more than 25 years ago, covering counter-terrorism efforts by the U.S. military and political unrest around the world. She has reported from war zones, interviewed elite military leaders and investigated the innermost workings of the intelligence community.

"I'm not just a Washington reporter who is covering the Pentagon, I also had years of field experience and many of the sources that I dealt with are still the same people we're dealing with in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, the Middle East," Griffin told PEOPLE last year. "To have this front-row seat and get a swipe at the first draft of history, it's what gets me up in the morning."

In the days since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine last week, sparking international backlash and biting sanctions, Griffin has sought to stick to facts on a network that alternates news programming and conservative opinion throughout its broadcast day.

Jennifer Griffin Credit: Courtesy Jennifer Griffin

When The Faulkner Focus host Harris Faulkner criticized President Joe Biden Thursday for not doing enough to avoid the crisis in Europe, Griffin stepped in again to share her more nuanced insight.

"Since early October we saw this coming, and we've had general after general tell us that sanctions were not going to work," Faulkner said. "I'm just wondering why that was still the only strategy deployed."

"Harris, I need to follow up on that," Griffin interjected. After some back and forth, she continued: "If you had put those NATO troops into position before Putin crossed into Ukraine, you would have given him a pretext to go into Ukraine. This has been very calibrated because of the concern that Putin was looking for a pretext to go in ... There were very limited options at this late stage."

On Saturday, Griffin appeared on the air after retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc was on the network advocating for more military presence

"This is not a time for pause right now," Bolduc said, according to The Washington Post. "We need to get in there, and we need to help them on the ground. … But we're just sitting back and we're not doing anything."

Bolduc clarified that he was calling for "indirect fire" rather than "boots on the ground," adding that the U.S. should offer "great technical help on the ground."

UNSPECIFIED, AFGANISTAN - AUGUST 25: In this handout image provided by FOX News, Gen. David Petraeus (L) speaks with FOX News Channel's Jennifer Griffin for an exclusive cable interview to air on FOX News Channel this evening August 25, 2010 in Afghanistan. Earlier this week Gen. Petraeus claimed that the Taliban's momentum had been reversed by the international troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Justin Fishel/FOX News Channel via Getty Images) Justin Fishel/FOX News Channel via Getty Images

Once again, Griffin said, "I have to respond to something your previous guest, Brig. Gen. Bolduc, said."

"He really was way off the mark in terms of talking about what the U.S. could do on the ground," she continued. "Putin has nuclear weapons. That is why the U.S. military and NATO do not have troops on the ground inside Ukraine."

She added that the U.S. has helped train Ukraine's forces in recent years, making them a "tough, group of fighters" who "do not need Americans to fight for them because that would then cause this to spread."

Wrapping up the segment, Griffin pointed out where she believed the general had gaps in his reasoning in calling for more military support for Ukraine from the U.S. and its allies.

"Clearly, Brig. Gen. Bolduc is not a student of history; he's a politician, he ran for Senate in New Hampshire and failed. He's not a military strategist, and to suggest that the U.S. would put indirect fire or special operations or CIA on the ground to give Putin any sort of excuse to broaden this conflict is extremely dangerous talk at a time like this," she said. "The nuclear weapon issue is something to watch and it's going to be very important in the coming days."

During another weekend appearance on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Griffin was asked about her role at the network after a Washington Post media reporter wrote about her habit of fact-checking others.

"My role is no different than it's been since I joined Fox in 1996 in Moscow: I cover the news. I've been part of the news division since those beginning days. I'm here to fact-check facts because I report on facts," Griffin said. "And my job is to try and figure out the truth as best as I know it. I share those facts internally, so that our network can be more accurate. That's what I've always done. There's nothing different than what I've been doing for the last 20 years working for Fox."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE recently of the moment her city was bombed.

"This is just panic," she said.

In addition to condemnation and sanctions, various countries have pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."