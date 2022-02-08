Fox News Host Rebukes Donald Trump's Election Obsession: 'Nobody Cares About 2020'

Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade told a caller this week that he feels people are tired of re-litigating the 2020 presidential election — a favorite topic of the former president

Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade thinks it's time to move on from the 2020 presidential election — saying former President Donald Trump's continued assertions about the election being fraudulent are "an outright lie."

Speaking to a caller on his Fox News radio show on Monday, the Fox & Friends co-host bemoaned Trump's continued insistence that he had actually won the election he lost, saying he's "wasting our time" and that "there is so much to talk about that matters."

Kilmeade's remarks came in response to a caller named Logan, who said Trump "keeps talking about 2020 and it really concerns me ... it could cost us in 2024 ... it's almost cringe-worthy."

"There is so much to talk about that matters to you and I, Logan, right now about what's happening in the Ukraine, how China is just forgetting about phase one, how they're beginning to militarize everything around them, about to take Taiwan back ... blowing up the filibuster [in the Senate] ... That's what people wanna talk about. It's not hard stuff," Kilmeade, 57, responded.

He continued: "Right now, nobody cares about 2020. Nobody. And everything that he [Trump] said and the challenges that he made should have been done before the election. And they did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona. That's an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that, because he's capable of doing so much more."

While many of Fox News' contributors and opinion hosts are conservatives and Trump defenders, Kilmeade has recently been more critical of the former president.

In January, he said Trump needs to "learn to lose" and stated that he had "not seen any" proof that the 2020 election had been stolen (an assessment shared by the courts and numerous elections officials, both Democrats and Republicans).

Trump has not backed down, however. Among his supporters and rally attendees, the topic of the 2020 election also remains of interest.

Last week, he repeated his false claim that his vice president, Mike Pence, had the ability to "overturn" the 2020 election results by rejecting the electoral votes that incoming President Joe Biden won.

Pence again pushed back at those comments at a Federalist Society event held last week, saying, "I had no right to overturn the election."