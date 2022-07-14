Fox News Journalist Ben Hall Is Recovering 'Remarkably' After Ukraine Attack as He Prepares for 40th Birthday

Fox News executives paid Hall a visit at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, where he has been recovering for the last four months

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall, who was injured in Ukraine four months ago and is now recovering

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall, who was injured in Ukraine four months ago and is now recovering

Hall, 39, is still on the road to recovery — posted up at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas — but with his 40th birthday around the corner and overwhelming support from around the globe, he's powering on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace paid a visit to Hall recently to deliver a birthday card from the news team and see how he's doing, and according to an internal memo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, he remains in good spirits.

"He looks incredible given everything he has endured, and he is truly an inspiration," Scott wrote to the Fox News staff, adding that "his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable."

Fox News correspondent Ben Hall, who was injured in Ukraine four months ago and is now recovering Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and executive editor Jay Wallace with correspondent Ben Hall | Credit: Fox News

From the moment Hall and his colleagues were caught in the violent attack outside Kyiv on March 14, he has received nationwide recognition for his service. A prompt, Herculean effort to get him back to the States for medical attention was carried out with the help of the Pentagon and a team of seasoned extraction experts.

Since that day, he has been taken care of at a U.S. military hospital, a world away from where his life was permanently altered. With few updates since March, the Thursday memo from Fox News' executives served as a heartwarming assurance that he is getting a little bit better with each new day.

"Ben asked us to let the entire team at FOX News Media know he is doing well, misses his FOX family and most of all he wanted to express how thankful he is for everyone reaching out and for the continuous support over the last several months," Scott said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.