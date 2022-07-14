Fox News Journalist Ben Hall Is Recovering 'Remarkably' After Ukraine Attack as He Prepares for 40th Birthday
Four months ago to the day, Fox News correspondent Ben Hall narrowly survived a deadly attack while covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the ground. Two of his colleagues, a longtime cameraman for the network and a young Ukrainian journalist, were tragically killed.
Hall, 39, is still on the road to recovery — posted up at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas — but with his 40th birthday around the corner and overwhelming support from around the globe, he's powering on.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace paid a visit to Hall recently to deliver a birthday card from the news team and see how he's doing, and according to an internal memo shared exclusively with PEOPLE, he remains in good spirits.
"He looks incredible given everything he has endured, and he is truly an inspiration," Scott wrote to the Fox News staff, adding that "his progress over the last four months has been nothing short of remarkable."
From the moment Hall and his colleagues were caught in the violent attack outside Kyiv on March 14, he has received nationwide recognition for his service. A prompt, Herculean effort to get him back to the States for medical attention was carried out with the help of the Pentagon and a team of seasoned extraction experts.
Since that day, he has been taken care of at a U.S. military hospital, a world away from where his life was permanently altered. With few updates since March, the Thursday memo from Fox News' executives served as a heartwarming assurance that he is getting a little bit better with each new day.
"Ben asked us to let the entire team at FOX News Media know he is doing well, misses his FOX family and most of all he wanted to express how thankful he is for everyone reaching out and for the continuous support over the last several months," Scott said.
"He is looking forward to returning home to be with his wife, children, and chocolate Labrador retriever in the near future," she continued. "He also looks forward to returning to his FOX family and to the work he loves. We are excited for that day as well."
