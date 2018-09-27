Fox News' Chris Wallace Says Kavanaugh Accuser's Story Elicited Revelations from His Daughters

As multiple women came forward to accuse President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Fox News‘ Chris Wallace said that his daughters were inspired to tell him about their own experiences.

While Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Wallace said on Fox News, “Over the course of this week, I think a lot of American families, my family — a lot of it on email — has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it. And two of my daughters have told me stories that I have never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”

He continued, “[They] hadn’t told their parents. I don’t know if they told their friends. Certainly they never reported it to police. They weren’t as serious as the allegations against Kavanaugh, but the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up.”

He added, “And I don’t think we can disregard that. I don’t think we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake.”

When asked by PEOPLE for elaboration on Wallace’s statement and more detail on what his daughters revealed, a Fox News spokesperson had no comment.

Ford, a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh, 53, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

Wallace expressed sympathy for Ford. “This was extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible,” he said of her testimony. “And nobody could listen to her deliver those words, talk about the assault and the impact it had had on her life, and not have your heart go out to her.”

Stephanie Ruhle, an MSNBC anchor, tweeted, “Chris Wallace’s words show how serious all of this is. Today encompasses so many issues – the extreme partisanship of politics, #metoo, raising boys, leadership, media coverage, sexual abuses that lie deep within our culture.”

Wallace called the Republicans’ outside lawyer Rachel Mitchell‘s questioning “a disaster for the Republicans.”

“Meanwhile, the Democrats are landing haymakers,” he said. “The Democrats are making their points and building her credibility and Rachel Mitchell has so far not landed a glove on this witness.”

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, accused Kavanaugh of committing sexual misconduct when they were freshmen at Yale. Ramirez, 53, said that Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party, thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away,” The New Yorker reported on Sunday.

A third accuser, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations. “This is ridiculous and from The Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” he said in response to Swetnick’s assertion, according to CNBC.