Porn actress Stormy Daniels alleged in 2018 that she had an affair with Donald Trump and described him below the belt as “unusual,” with a “huge mushroom head” and “toadstool”-shaped

Former White House Spokeswoman Says Trump Once Told Her His Genitals Weren't Strangely Shaped

Former Melania Trump spokesperson and Donald Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham described an inappropriate interaction she allegedly had with the former president in her upcoming book I'll Take Your Questions Now.

In a copy obtained by The Washington Post, Grisham alleged in her book that Trump tried to counter porn star Stormy Daniels' claims about his below-the-belt area and told her it was not small or toadstool-shaped.

In response, Grisham said, "Uh, yes sir," according to a copy of her book obtained by The New York Times.

Daniels, 42, who alleged she had an affair with Trump, once described the former president's private area as "unusual" with "a huge mushroom head" that looked like "a toadstool" in her 2018 book Full Disclosure, according to a copy obtained by The Guardian.

Trump and the White House denied he had an affair with the porn actress.

Former press secretary Grisham also alleged in her book that Trump once requested a young press aide (who isn't named in the book) sit in his Air Force One cabin, in an attempt to "look at her behind," per the Washington Post.

Additionally, Grisham claims that the former president asked her then-boyfriend and fellow White House aide whether she was good in bed, according to the outlet.

Though Grisham didn't name him, the Times reported her boyfriend was Max Miller, a former White House official now running for Congress in Ohio with a Trump endorsement.

The former press secretary also wrote about how the Daniels scandal and other allegations of sexual assault (which Trump and the White House have denied) affected the then-first lady.

"After the Stormy Daniels story broke and all the allegations that followed from other women. I felt that Mrs Trump was basically unleashed," the former press secretary wrote, per the Times. While Mrs. Trump did not believe the allegations, she did want to distance herself from them, Grisham alleged.

"This is Donald's problem. He got himself into this mess. He can fix it by himself," Grisham wrote of the former first lady's stance.

In an earlier statement to PEOPLE on Grisham's upcoming tell-all, Mrs. Trump's office said: "The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as Press Secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump."

The new text follows a slew of memoirs by other Trump staffers, many of which described chaos and dysfunction during the administration, though some cast him in a positive light.

A source told PEOPLE of Grisham: "As usual, she doesn't tell the whole story. She is publishing a text with her own twist and mistruths."

Grisham first started working for Trump as an aide on his 2016 campaign, and became the first lady's deputy chief of staff, communications director and spokeswoman in 2017. In 2019, she was named both the White House's press secretary and communications director, while continuing to serve as communications director for Mrs. Trump.

Nine months later, she exited the West Wing to work exclusively again for Mrs. Trump as chief of staff and spokeswoman.

In early 2021, Grisham resigned from her post in following the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

A source close to the project told PEOPLE recently that Grisham's book — subtitled "What I Saw in the Trump White House" — includes "a lot of stuff that has never been heard before."

"She knows where all the bodies are buried and she has a shovel," the source said, calling the book "a memoir of her time in the White House in the unusual position of being the only person to serve both the president and the first lady at the same time."