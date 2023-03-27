Former White House Official Died When Jet Pitched Violently Upward and Downward During Flight: NTSB

The NTSB's report details that the movement occurred after pilots responded to automated cockpit warnings and switched off the system meant to keep the private aircraft stable

By
Published on March 27, 2023 02:01 PM
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Dana J. Hyde attends The 30th Annual Africa-America Institute Awards Gala at Gotham Hall on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a preliminary report that a former staffer of both the Clinton and Obama administrations died in a private jet after pilots switched off an aircraft stabilizing system while in flight, causing the aircraft to pitch violently.

Dana J. Hyde, a prominent attorney and former White House staffer, was named by Connecticut State Troopers as the passenger who died on the private flight earlier this month. She was 55.

Hyde was one of five people who were aboard the jet that was shaken March 3 while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, per the Associated Press.

Initial reports suggested it was turbulence that caused the Bombardier Challenger 300 airplane to jolt upward, but the NTSB's report details that the movement occurred after pilots responded to automated cockpit warnings and switched off the system that helps keep the aircraft stable.

It is unclear if Hyde was seated or moving within the cabin when the incident occurred, but the NTSB reports that "as soon as the switch position was moved, the airplane abruptly pitched up."

The Associated Press reports that the ensuing movement of the aircraft subjected the passengers "to forces about four times the force of gravity."

Per the NTSB report, the pilot in control of the aircraft "immediately with both hands regained control of the airplane in what he estimated to be a few seconds after the airplane's pitch oscillated up and down."

According to the AP, Hyde's husband and their son, along with the pilot and co-pilot, were not injured in the incident.

The AP further notes that the FAA issued a directive about Bombardier Challenger 300 jets last year, "after multiple instances in which the horizontal stabilizer on the aircrafts caused the nose of the plane to turn down after the pilot tried to make the aircraft climb."

According to Hyde's personal bio, she worked as chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and senior adviser to the deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

She also served as counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as special assistant to the deputy attorney general in President Bill Clinton's administration.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, both the National Transportation Safety Board and FBI are continuing to investigate the incident, and will analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information such as weather data.

Related Articles
British actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom visits Ukraine, Kyiv
Orlando Bloom Says 'Children in Ukraine Need Their Childhoods Back' on Trip to Meet President Zelenskyy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., listens to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, in Hart Building on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Warren Announces Senate Reelection Campaign: 'Keep Up the Fight'
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Donald Trump Will Hold Campaign Rally in Waco During 30th Anniversary of Branch Davidian Standoff
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Insiders Allege Trump Is 'Very Worried' About Stormy Daniels Case: 'What You See Is a Lot of False Bravado'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Warns of 'Death and Destruction' Ahead of Possible Indictment in N.Y.C.
Kyrsten Sinema
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Reportedly Bashed Democrats to GOP Donors Behind Closed Doors: 'Old Dudes Eating Jell-O'
Businessman Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015
Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms
First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff
In a Rare Move, Biden and Harris — and Their Spouses — Will All Attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Can Donald Trump Be President If He's Indicted? Your Burning Questions Answered
U.S. President Joe Biden awards singer Bruce Springsteen a 2021 National Medal of Art during a ceremony
Bruce Springsteen, Gladys Knight, Mindy Kaling Among 22 Awarded Medal of Arts by Joe Biden
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Authorities Are Fielding Threats and Preparing for Pro-Trump Protesters Ahead of Possible Wednesday Indictment
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren Thanks First Responders Who Battled Overnight Fire at Her Son's Home for 8 Hours: 'Grateful'
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Possible Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Jason Sudeikis speaks during the daily briefing in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2023.
Cast of Ted Lasso Visits the White House to Discuss Mental Health: 'Help Take Care of Each Other'
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Says Americans Should Not Protest in the Event of a Trump Arrest: 'We Want Calmness'