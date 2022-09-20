Former White House Lawyer Told Trump to Return Classified Materials in 2021: Report

The New York Times reports that Trump was warned about the legal repercussions of holding on to classified government materials

By
Published on September 20, 2022 12:16 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

As the investigation into Donald Trump's storage of classified documents continues, The New York Times reports that the former president was warned about his handling of secret materials back in 2021 — by a former White House attorney.

The former president's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by federal agents in August, with the warrant used by the FBI to search the property revealing that agents were investigating Trump for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of an investigation and for potentially violating the Espionage Act.

According to a property receipt that was unsealed after the search, agents retrieved 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked "top secret" that are only meant to be viewed at secure government facilities, during the search.

According to Times journalist Maggie Haberman, Trump was warned about the legal repercussions of holding on to classified government materials in 2021, during a meeting with former White House attorney Eric Herschmann.

The alleged conversation, Haberman writes, "is the latest evidence that Mr. Trump had been informed of the legal perils of holding onto material."

The search of Mar-a-Lago came after numerous attempts by the federal government to track down missing documents from Trump's time in office.

In January, after being contacted by the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump and his associates sent 184 documents from Mar-a-Lago to the archives. Then, in early June, FBI agents and a senior Justice Department national security supervisor reportedly visited the resort in regards to boxes of classified documents sitting in the property's basement. A Trump attorney handed over 38 documents at the time, and officials followed up with instructions to install a stronger lock on the storage room door.

Trump reportedly assured officials that he had no more classified materials, but weeks later, "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club," per The Wall Street Journal.

In August, agents came back with the warrant, ultimately leaving with more than 100 documents.

Trump has said documents stored at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified by him, though it's unclear if he undertook any formal process to declassify them. The claim has also been refuted by more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The Department of Justice and Trump's legal team are currently at odds over the documents, after a Special Master appointed in the case asked Trump's attorneys to explain how the items were declassified.

Earlier this week, the former president's attorneys pushed back on the Special Master's request for further clarification, arguing in a court filing that the information could potentially be used as a defense if criminal charges were to arise in the case.

Related Articles
Presidential Residences
Documents About a Foreign Nation's 'Nuclear Capabilities' Were Among Material Seized at Mar-a-Lago: Report
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
'Special Master' Appointed to Review Docs Taken During FBI's Search of Mar-a-Lago
capitol coup
DOJ Reportedly Subpoenaed Dozens of Former Trump Aides in Recent Days, Suggesting New Phase of Jan. 6 Probe
Presidential Residences
Federal Judge Grants Bid to Appoint a 'Special Master' to Review Docs Taken During FBI Mar-a-Lago Search
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
Presidential Residences
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
Presidential Residences
Donald Trump Had 'More than 300' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Press Secretary Says Classified Information Was Like a 'Shiny New Toy' to Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
trump
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Is Unsealed with Redactions — 38 Pages of Background Establish Probable Cause for Search
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Presidential Residences
The FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Stemmed from an Informant: Report
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago Before FBI Search: Reports
Presidential Residences
Trump's Attorney Says He and His Family Watched the FBI Search in New York via Security Feed