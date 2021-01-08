Former White House Communications Director Says Trump Should Consider Resigning: 'Lives Were Lost'

Add former White House communications director Alyssa Farah to the growing list of one-time administration officials who believe President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"I think that [resigning is] something [Trump] should seriously consider," Farah told CNN in a Friday morning interview. "I don't think that, when you've got just a number of days left, there's any need to carry on kind of the charade of an impeachment."

Explaining that Trump had lied to the American people when it came to his false claims of election fraud, Farah said: "We lost, but that is okay ... We can stand by the policies but at this point, we cannot stand by the man. When the moment called for leadership he did not do the right thing and lives were lost because of it."

Asked by CNN's John Berman what took her so long to come out against the president, who has less than two weeks left in office, Farah said, "I believe anytime you're asked to serve your nation, you should seriously consider saying yes."

She also said she made the decision to step down when Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost to former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a separate interview with Politico, Farah said she offered her resignation in December because the campaign advised her to "stand down" from acknowledging Trump's loss in the wake of the November election.

"I was scheduled to go on TV and was prepared to deliver a message that I was proud of, which is: It looks like we lost, but Republicans were able to turn out record Hispanic support, record African-American support ... But I was advised by the campaign to stand down. That wouldn't be the message," she told Politico. "We weren't going to be acknowledging the loss, and they were going to pursue avenues to reconcile that."

Farah continued: "I made the decision to step down in December because I saw where this was heading ... And then Wednesday was really a boiling point showing that misleading the public has consequences."

Calling the Wednesday events "unacceptable" and "un-American," Farah added that she faulted not just those who attempted a coup on the U.S. government, but those who led them there, including the president.

"And I certainly fault the protesters — frankly, we should call them terrorists, but I fundamentally fault our elected leadership who allowed these people to believe that their election was stolen from them," Farah said. "The president and certain advisors around him are directly responsible."

As the violence began to unfold on Wednesday, Farah urged her former boss to condemn the rioters, saying he was "the only one they will listen to."

Instead, Trump issued a video in which he continued to make false claims about the election, telling his mob of supporters who were then ransacking the halls of government to "go home," but adding that he loved them.

In a later thread published on Wednesday, Farah identified herself as a part of the pro-Trump MAGA movement, writing that prior to working at the White House, she had worked for a host of staunchly conservative figures, including Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows.

But Farah acknowledged that, despite his continued and unfounded claims of fraud, Trump had lost the presidential election and that "the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome."

As Farah noted to Politico, there has been no compelling evidence that the election was rife with fraud, or that it was somehow stolen from Trump, as he has claimed, with even conservative judges ruling against his campaign's attempts to alter the results.

Several Democrats have called for an impeachment of the president over his incitement of rioters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday, warning he could cause more damage on his way out the door.

Others have suggested that the cabinet invoke the 25th amendment in order to install Vice President Mike Pence as president before the administration leaves office later this month.