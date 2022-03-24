While Ronny Jackson routinely takes to social media to criticize current President Joe Biden, photographer Pete Souza uses it to criticize Jackson

Behind the Falling Out of a Former White House Photographer and White House Doctor-Turned-Lawmaker

While once friendly colleagues during their respective tenures in the Obama White House, photographer Pete Souza and physician-turned-lawmaker Ronny Jackson are now — per a new report — the opposite.

Souza, who worked as the White House photographer during the Obama administration, has in recent years used his social media platforms to criticize former President Donald Trump and his supporters. That includes Jackson, a retired Navy medical officer and the physician for Presidents Barack Obama and Trump.

In a story published Friday, The New York Times delves into the conflict between 67-year-old Souza and 54-year-old Jackson, who was elected to represent Texas' 13th Congressional District in the House of Representatives in 2021.

While Jackson routinely takes to social media to criticize current President Joe Biden (and suggest, without offering any proof, that the 79-year-old Biden suffers from mental decline) Souza uses his platform to criticize Jackson.

After Jackson claimed last year that there was "something terribly wrong with Biden," Souza fired back online: "Hey Ronny, remember when you lied about Trump's weight and height? You have zero credibility as a doctor, so stop spreading more lies. You're embarrassing yourself."

Jackson's estimations of Trump's height and weight have previously been called into question.

Souza has also taken issue with Jackson's claims about COVID-19, including tweets he's directed at infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Hey Ronny, YOU are the liar not Dr. Fauci. Your disinformation about Covid has led to the death of your own constituents. That is your legacy," Souza tweeted at Jackson in January, after the latter called Fauci a "liar."

More recently, Souza has claimed that Jackson was "hungover" while working for in the White House.

"Hey Ronny, all your tweets about cognitive tests makes me wonder whether being hungover while the on-duty doctor for the President of the United States says anything about your mental acuity," Souza wrote in a recent tweet, in which he attached a photo showing Jackson sitting with his eyes closed and his head in his hand in a hallway.

A report released by the Department of Defense in 2021 portrayed Jackson as an inappropriate drinker who failed to treat his colleagues with "dignity and respect" during his time in the White House.

Citing a "preponderance of the evidence" as part of an investigation based on comments from 60 of Jackson's subordinates in the medical unit, the report by the Department of Defense inspector general found that Jackson both "made sexual and denigrating statements about one of his female medical subordinates" and inappropriately drank on the job, among other behavior that troubled co-workers.

Jackson told PEOPLE in an earlier statement that the allegations in the report were part of a "political hit job" and accused the inspector general report of rehashing "false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump."

The investigation was spurred by claims of misconduct that came to light after Trump unsuccessfully nominated Jackson to be the secretary of veterans affairs (the nomination was ultimately withdrawn amid those allegations).

Jackson, for his part, doesn't seem to understand Souza's criticism, calling it "background noise" when reached by the Times for their story last week "It seems pretty juvenile. He seems to be totally consumed with me. We really were good friends and I have never said a single negative thing about him."

Souza, meanwhile, struck a different tone. (Neither man responded to messages seeking further comment on Thursday.)