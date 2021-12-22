Former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb's Mansion Goes up in Flames, 2 People Hospitalized
The fire was reported to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue just before 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, per the department
The home of former Virginia politician Chuck Robb burned down overnight.
Fire units were alerted to the blaze in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road in McLean just before 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to social media posts by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.
First responders reported that flames had engulfed the first floor of the "large home" upon their arrival, the department said Wednesday.
The Arlington County Fire Department and Montgomery County Maryland Fire and Rescue Service assisted in bringing down the blaze. Shortly after 2 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported that the fire was "under control."
Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue shared several images of the inferno, which left the home in ruins.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Local property records show that the mansion scorched in the fire is owned by Robb, 82, who served as Virginia governor from 1982 to 1986 and Senator from 1989 to 2001, according to WDVM, WTOP and WJLA.
Robb and his wife Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of former U.S president Lyndon B. Johnson, bought the home in the 1970s, per WJLA.
The mansion, which has a view of the Potomac River, had an estimated value of $3.4 million prior to the blaze.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.