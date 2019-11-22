Former Vice President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Who Asked About Son’s Paternity Test: ‘Classy’

Image zoom Joe Biden Meg Kinnard/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Biden had a heated response to a journalist asking a question about the personal life of the former vice president’s son.

During a press conference on Thursday, a reporter from Fox News asked the 2020 presidential hopeful, 77, about court documents filed earlier this week that claimed his son, Hunter Biden, was, in fact, the biological father to a child in Arkansas who he previously denied.

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report and court filing out of Arkansas that your son Hunter just made you a grandfather again,” the reporter, Peter Doocy, asked.

“No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment,” Joe replied, noticeably not pleased with the line of questioning.

Pointing at the journalist and offering a pointed smile, Joe added: “Only you would ask that. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy.”

Despite Hunter’s denials, DNA testing earlier this month confirmed he did father a child with a woman in Arkansas last year, according to a court document her lawyers filed this week.

In a motion on Wednesday, Lunden Roberts‘ attorneys, Jennifer and Clint Lancaster, said that “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant [Hunter] is the father of the plaintiff’s child” and, further, “that the defendant is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

“My client has never doubted the paternity of this child, has never equivocated,” Clint told PEOPLE. “She has never wavered. She has never doubted the results.”

Hunter, 49, had repeatedly denied fathering Roberts’ child or even having sex with her. His attorneys as well as his spokesperso did not immediately return emails and a call on Wednesday; neither did representatives for Vice President Biden’s campaign.

A separate motion, also filed Wednesday on behalf of Roberts, shows Hunter was tested as to paternity on Nov. 9. He agreed to the test in October.

Clint, Roberts’ attorney, said they made the decision to delay making the test results public until Hunter had time to speak with his family, including his other children. (That the motion was filed on Joe’s 77th birthday was accidental, according to Clint.)

“Ms. Roberts is committed to Hunter Biden and his family having the best relationship with the child, whatever that may be, whenever they’re ready,” Clint said.

Clint said the next step in the case will be determining the level of child support Hunter should pay but that settlement discussions have been ongoing. A hearing is set for early December in Arkansas.

The younger son of the former vice president, Hunter was sued by Roberts in late May in Independence County. She asked the court to confirm her child’s paternity and order Hunter to pay child support, including health care costs, according to a copy of the petition obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday she also asked the court to award her back her costs and attorney fees in the case.

In a brief answer to Roberts’ suit filed in August, Hunter denied all of the allegations made against him.

Roberts’ suit stated only that she and Hunter “were in a relationship” and had a child born in August 2018 in Independence County. The child was not further identified.

One of the motions on Wednesday sought to have the child’s identifying information kept hidden from the public in order to protect the child, given its connection to the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter’s tumultuous personal life, including a surprise marriage, returned him to the headlines this year at the same time as his dad launched a presidential bid — immediately becoming the frontrunner to challenge President Donald Trump.

Hunter’s name has also repeatedly come up in the ongoing impeachment investigation of President Trump over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. It was Hunter’s lucrative position with a Ukrainian energy company and Trump’s push to have Hunter and his father investigated by Ukraine — despite no evidence of wrongdoing — that led to the impeachment probe.

Democrats in the House of Representatives say their investigation so far shows the Trump administration withheld support from Ukraine, including military aid to fight Russia, until they agreed to the investigations. (The president denies wrongdoing.)