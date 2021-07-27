The Republican politician is survived by his wife Diana, the pair's three children — Brad, Emily and Amy — and his grandchildren

Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi Dead at 77 Following Bicycle Accident

Mike Enzi, the former Wyoming senator who served in the role from 1997 until 2021, has died. He was 77.

On Monday evening, the politician died following a bicycle accident that left him seriously injured last week, according to a statement shared on his Twitter account.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family," the statement read.

"His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time," the statement continued in a separate tweet. "The family is planning to hold a celebration of a life well-lived, with details to be shared later."

Enzi is survived by his wife Diana, the pair's three children — Brad, Emily and Amy — and his grandchildren.

On Friday, Enzi was riding a bike near his home in Gillette, Wyoming, when an incident occurred and he was injured.

According to attorney and family friend John Daly, who spoke with Gillette News Record, Enzi was found unconscious and sustained injuries including a broken neck and ribs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He was then flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, his family announced in a prior statement.

Police Lt. Brent Wasson also told Gillette News Record that there was no reason to suspect that "anyone else was near or involved in the accident."

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Following the news of Enzi's death, various lawmakers paid tribute to the Republican politician with statements honoring his legacy.

"Wyoming and the nation have lost one of the most consequential public servants of our time," said U.S. Senator John Barrasso in a statement. "Whether he was serving as mayor of Gillette, in the Wyoming Legislature, or in the U.S. Senate, you could not have asked for a stronger champion for Wyoming and our country than Mike Enzi."

"It was an incredible honor and a great privilege for my wife Bobbi and me to serve the people of Wyoming alongside Mike and his wife Diana," he added. "Mike was a mentor to me, a dear friend, and I will miss him tremendously."

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in her own statement that Enzi's death marks "a sad day for Wyoming."