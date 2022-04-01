Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"It's a slap in the face," a chief photographer in George W. Bush's White House said after Donald Trump apparently got in the way of his own photographer's project

Ex-White House Chief Photographer Won't Release Her Own Book After Trump Released His: Report

After Donald Trump's term in office came to an end, Shealah Craighead planned to follow in the footsteps of other White House photographers before her by publishing a book featuring images she captured of that period in history.

Instead, the former president released his own book — and, The New York Times reported this week, Craighead scuttled hers.

According to the Times story published Thursday, former associates of Trump said that while he initially agreed to help promote and write the foreword for Craighead's book — in exchange for a cut of her advance payment — he ultimately decided to move forward with his own book, which also featured her photos.

Trump's book, titled Our Journey Together, was released in December and retails for $75, with signed copies going for upwards of $230. The Times reports that the book includes no photo credits, but does mention Craighead in the acknowledgements.

(By law, the White House images are in the public domain, making them fair game for people other than the photographer who took them.)

The series of events dismayed some who have been in Craighead's position.

"It's a slap in the face," Eric Bush, a chief photographer in the George W. Bush White House, told the Times.

Shealah Craighead Shealah Craighead | Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Images

Craighead, meanwhile, declined to comment to the Times on the discussions surrounding Trump's involvement with her book. "I stay apolitical as possible, as I am a neutral historical documentarian," she told the paper. "By staying neutral I am able to remain a keen observer."

She added, however, that she was no longer moving forward with her own book.

Neither Craighead nor a spokesperson for Trump responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The work of White House photographers is available to the general public, including via sites like Flickr. Still, many photographers release books of their work after leaving office.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza's first book, OBAMA: An Intimate Portrait, features photographs of Barack Obama that capture the most joyful and heart-wrenching moments during his time in the White House.

Souza's second book, SHADE: A Tale of Two Presidents, juxtaposes news stories about Trump with photos from Obama's time in office.