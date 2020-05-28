Johnson flew combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam wars and spent nearly seven years in captivity

Sam Johnson, Former Texas Congressman and Prisoner of War, Dies at 89

Sam Johnson, a long-serving Texas congressman and an Air Force pilot held as a prisoner while fighting in the Vietnam War, died Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets. He was 89.

The military veteran and staunch conservative died at a hospital in Plano, Texas, of causes that were not related to the novel coronavirus, former aide Ray Sullivan told The Washington Post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson was the oldest member of Congress to retire, at age 88 in 2019, after serving 28 years in the House of Representatives — double what he had vowed to stay when he was first elected in 1991, according to The New York Times.

The Texas native reportedly had served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, where he flew nearly 100 combat missions. In April 1966, he was completing a mission in Vietnam when his plane was shot down. He was held as a prisoner of war for nearly seven years.

Image zoom Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson Charles Dharapak/AP/Shutterstock

Johnson was imprisoned at the Hanoi Hilton in solitary confinement. Years later, he shared a cell with the late Sen. John McCain for 18 months though the two went on to have a sometimes turbulent political relationship.

In 2000, Johnson supported then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush during his presidential campaign, over McCain, the Post reported.

Upon hearing of his passing, Bush shared a statement of admiration for the late lawmaker.

"Laura and I join our community in giving thanks for the life of Sam Johnson," President Bush said in a statement. "Laura and I are grateful for this man of humility and patriotism, and we take comfort knowing that he is with his beloved wife, Shirley, again."

Rep. Van Taylor, the Republican congressman who now holds Johnson's seat, also paid tribute to his "real life legend" predecessor.

Image zoom Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images

"He spent nearly 7 years as a POW - but never broke and never wavered in his commitment to his country. He was the embodiment of an American hero and I'm blessed to have known Sam. Today, we mourn the passing of a true hero," Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Johnson reportedly married Shirley Lee Melton in 1950, who died in 2015.

Their son, James Robert "Bob" Johnson, died two years earlier in 2013, according to the Post.