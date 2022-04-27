Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton all gathered to remember Albright at a memorial service held at the Washington National Cathedral

Former Presidents and First Ladies Reunite at Funeral for Madeleine Albright

Former presidents and first ladies gathered together again on Wednesday for another prominent memorial as they celebrated the life of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama; former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton; and Vice President-turned-President Joe Biden all gathered to remember Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The Clintons' daughter, Chelsea, also attended the service, sitting alongside her father's vice president, Al Gore.

Current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was not able to attend due to previous commitments at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches, her spokesperson told reporters.

The Obamas — who, along with all those in attendance, wore face masks at the request of Albright's family — could be seen chatting with the Clintons prior to the service. They likewise warmly greeted President Biden as he entered.

In another moment filmed ahead of the service, Secretary Clinton could be seen helping her husband adhere a pin to his collar.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton | Credit: McNamee/Getty

Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state and for a time the country's highest-ranking woman, died last month at the age of 84.

She was nominated as the first female secretary of state in December 1996 under then-President Clinton and unanimously confirmed weeks later, in early 1997. She remained in that role until the end of Clinton's second term as president.

Albright was eulogized Wednesday by many of those in attendance, including President Biden, former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton.

"The angels better be wearing their best pins and putting on their dancing shoes," Secretary Clinton, who appeared in an episode of CBS' Madame Secretary alongside Albright, said in her eulogy. "Because if, as Madeleine believed, there's a special place in hell for women who don't support other women, they haven't seen anyone like her yet."

The small (and informal) club of former presidents and first ladies routinely gather for various state functions and other national occasions and are, for the most part, friendly with one another. Mrs. Obama has jokingly nicknamed them "the formers."